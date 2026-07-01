Is Tauba Tauba choreographer admitted in Mumbai hospital? — All to know about Bosco Leslie Martis' health condition

Renowned celebrity choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis is currently getting treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Bosco was admitted to the hospital a week ago after he complained of chest discomfort and congestion.

The National Award-winning Bollywood choreographer, who has a hectic work schedule, got hospitalised on 27 June and has remained under medical observation ever since. The Tauba Tauba choreographer has been kept under observation for the past week even though his initial test reports came back normal. As doctors continue to monitor his condition, media reports suggest that Bosco will most likely return home within the next couple of days after undergoing additional medical examination.

As fans eagerly await his discharge, sources familiar with the matter informed India Today that ‘Tumhi Ho Bandhu’ choreographer sought medical advice after feeling unwell. Due to his poor health, doctors recommended hospitalisation for further treatment.

According to the report, Bosco health deteriorated at a time when he was trying to manage intense work schedule with persistent discomfort and uneasiness. Even though no health update is available from Bosco's family, but sources suggested that he is responding well to medical care.

More about Bosco Leslie's age and achievements Best known as one half of the famous choreography duo Bosco–Caesar, Bosco Leslie is 51 years old. Notably, Bosco Leslie and Caesar Gonsalves have choreographed over 700 music sequences across more than 100 films. Popular for a seamless signature style that blends contemporary Western hip-hop with distinct Indian soul, they operate the Bosco Caesar Dance Company in Brampton (Canada), Scarborough (Canada), Mumbai, Phoolbagan and Salt Lake in Kolkata.

Recognising their exceptional talent, they have been honoured with several awards, including 2011 (59th) National Film Award for Best Choreography for the hit song "Señorita" in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, for which they also won the Filmfare Award for Best Choreography in 2012. He also received a Filmfare Award for Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu in 2013. Bosco has worked with several stars of the film industry, including Priyanka Chopra, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. He also choreographed popular Award shows like IIFA and Aditya Birla Awards 2020.

Born on 23 November 1974, Bosco Leslie grew up in Mumbai and went to St Josephs in Juhu where he met his creative partner Caesar Gonsalves. Both of them graduated from Mithibai College in 1990.