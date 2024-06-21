Is tennis sensation Sania Mirza marrying Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami? This is what her father says

Social media went haywire when former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza separated from her husband, Shoaib Malik, last year. Now the iconic women's tennis player from India has again garnered social media attention amid rumours of her marriage with Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami. Recently, Sania Mirza's father, Imran, rejected the rumours.

“This is all rubbish. She has not even met him,” Imran told NDTV.

Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami put up a solid show at the ODI World Cup 2023, bringing the Indian cricket team to the final. Sania Mirza's father's comments have cleared that the Sania Mirza's marriage with Mohammad Shami is nothing but just social media users' wild guess. Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik got divorced earlier this year. Meanwhile, Shami was separated from his wife, Hasin Jahan.

The six-time Grand Slam champion recently began her spiritual journey to Hajj. The sports star had announced her split from husband Shoaib Malik. Sania Mirrza had announced her retirement from professional tennis year's ago. However, she continues to participate in international sports event as expert. Recently, she was spotted in the prestigious French.

In her recent social media post, Sania Mirza shared the news of her Hajj travel and sought forgiveness for “wrongdoings” and expressed gratitude for her life.

“As I prepare for this transformative experience, I humbly ask for your forgiveness for any wrongdoings and shortcomings. I am deeply fortunate and feel immensely grateful. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I embark on this journey of a lifetime. I hope to come back as a better human being with a humble heart and stronger Imaan,” read the post shared by Sania Mirza.