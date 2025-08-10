'Is the CEO overstepping?': Employee writes LinkedIn recommendation for 'sacked' CTO — Here's what happened next

A few words of praise for his reporting manager, who was sacked, allegedly landed an employee from a billion dollar unicorn into trouble. Yes, you heard that right.

A Reddit user recently shared that a friend — a mid-level manager at a billion-dollar unicorn — landed in hot water with the CEO after posting a LinkedIn recommendation for the company’s recently fired Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

“So what do you think? Is this actually disloyal, or is the CEO overstepping into someone’s personal freedom? Where should the boundary be between your job and your individuality on social media?” the Reddit user posed a question, while detailing the incident.

The employee, in question, used to directly report to the CTO, as per the Reddit post.

Why was the CTO fired? What started as a mere recommendation has turned into an online debate over loyalty, and where work ends and personal life begins.

The CTO, admired by the employee, was allegedly ousted after personality clashes with the CEO. Following the episode, when the former boss reached out for a recommendation, the employee, who respected the CTO a lot, wrote one “without thinking twice,” as per the Reddit post.

The recommendation landed the employee into trouble with the CEO, who felt it was a “big mistake” and called the person out for “going against the company” and “not acting in its best interests.”

The Reddit post that sparked a debate

‘CEO overstepped boundaries’ The story has now sparked an online chatter, with many netizens stating that the “CEO overstepped boundaries” while some others saying that it “was a toxic behaviour” from the boss.

“CEO has too much time on his hands if it's cyber stalking ex employees,” wrote one user.

"I blocked some of my colleagues in management on LinkedIn - the toxic bas***** that they are. “I'm just not active on LinkedIn anymore,” commented another one.