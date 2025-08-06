'Is this guy mad?' Just to shoot reel, man walks close to Lion. This is what happened - Watch terrifying video

A video showing a man walking dangerously close to a lion in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district has gone viral, sparking outrage and concern online. The man was reportedly attempting to shoot a video for social media when the incident occurred.

Advertisement

The footage shows the lion calmly feeding on its prey as the man approaches with his phone in hand. Moments later, the big cat suddenly senses the human presence, turns aggressive, and charges at the man. It briefly lunges forward and pushes him before returning to its kill. The man escaped without any injuries.

Advertisement

The clip, reportedly shot by bystanders, also captured background voices of people gasping in fear as the lion moved toward the man.

According to a report by India Today, the Gujarat Forest Department has taken the incident seriously. The man, identified as Gautam, was arrested following an investigation. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Forest Act.

“A lion was calmly feeding when this person deliberately approached to record a video. The lion got up in anger, and it could have ended very badly. Such behaviour is not just irresponsible, it’s punishable,” a forest department official told India Today.

Also Read | Viral videos capture chilling moments as flashfloods hit Uttarkashi - Watch

Internet Reacts The video has triggered widespread criticism on social media, with many condemning the man’s actions as reckless and dangerous, both for himself and the animal.

Advertisement

One user commented, “Is this guy mad??”

Others pointed out the growing trend of people risking their lives for social media content. “It’s shocking what some will do for a few likes and views. This could’ve ended in tragedy,” another post read.

Also Read | Viral video shows man dragging himself out of sludge after Uttarkashi cloudburst