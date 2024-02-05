Industrialist Anand Mahindra is still reeling the 12th fail film effect. The business tycoon said that after watch the film he conversed with young individuals about the relative complexities of entrance exams. Additionally, in a post on X, he also mentioned that an IIT graduate who underwent both exams conveyed to him that the UPSC was much tougher than IIT. His response came as he shared a post from The World Ranking Website post in October which listed the ‘Top Toughest Exam in the World.’ As per the list, from India, IIT was ranked at number 2 while UPSC was ranked at number 3. As per the list, China's ‘Gaokao Exam’ is toughest exam in the World. Taking to X, Anand Mahindra wrote, “After seeing #12thFail I checked around and spoke to a number of young people about the relative difficulty of our entrance exams. One of them was a graduate of IIT who is involved in a business startup but who has also taken the UPSC exam. He stated EMPHATICALLY that UPSC is much tougher than the IIT JEE." The industrialist further added that world ranking needs to be changed. "I wonder if this is a commonly held perception, in which case this ranking needs to change!," he said. Also Read: Anand Mahindra shares 5 reasons why he is ‘pleased’ by Interim Budget 2024 His post garnered a lot of view from the people who took the exams. majority of users agreed and called UPSC the toughest and while some users disagreed. Reacting on Mahindra's post, DCP, Nagpur City Police Archit Chandak agreed, stating that he had taken both tests and that the UPSC CSE is "more" difficult to pass. The DGP also listed five reasons as why UPSC is tougher to clear. He said, 'very few seats, unpredictable nature of the exams, subjectivity of the exam, Self study, Vastness of the syllabus and current events.

Another user wrote, “One of my relative cleared IIT in first attempt and cracked UPSC in 4th attempt. He always says that UPSC is the “mother of all exams"

Ex-IAS officer KBS Sindhu wrote, “It is not a perception, but a reality – in the UPSC civil services, examination, the best of all the streams including IIT/IIM, and all other disciplines of art and science combine together – including brilliant, medical graduates. Hence, the competition is tougher—number of seats far fewer."

“My JEE rank was AIR 249. My UPSC rank was 3. Honestly, UPSC is more a test of stamina and patience than JEE," a user wrote.

Disagreeing to this, One user said that UPSC is not tougher than JEE but competitive. “Its a misconception of Indians. UPSC is not tougher than JEE its more competitive. JEE has questions which many Phd holders cant solve in a time constraint," user said.

Calling JEE a cake walk, another user wrote, “I myself have gone through that and realized quickly JEE was a cakewalk, given you only needed to complete 5 books and you will get through JEE. But UPSC is a different beast all together, you can only go so far by just reading, you need to be constantly and consistently aware of whats happening around you, what happened and what may happen !"

Another user wrote, “Since I didn’t attempt UPSC, my perspective might be biased towards IIT JEE. While one can eventually clear UPSC after multiple attempts, succeeding in IIT JEE requires an innate capability that may not be achieved even with numerous tries."

Some other user said, “IIT JEE is for testing critical analytical skills of a candidate, whereas, UPSC tests your memorization skills. One tests your skills at the age of 17 and other at the age of 22. JEE leads to studies and UPSC to a job."

Meanwhile, last month, the business tycoon had not only praised the film director Vidhu Vinod Chopra for its casting and narrative style but also applauded Vikrant Massey's performance. “Finally saw ‘12th FAIL’ over this past weekend. If you see only ONE film this year, make it this one," the Mahindra Group Chairman had wrote on his social media handle. The story deals with Sharma’s rise to becoming an IPS officer from being a “12th fail".

