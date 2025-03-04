Whitney Wright, a US porn star, has sparked intrigue with her recent visit to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Despite the Taliban’s strict restrictions on women and girls since their 2021 takeover, Wright shared images on Instagram showcasing glimpses of life in the country.

Whitney Wright's posts included photos of an Ariana Airlines plane, Herat’s tiled ceilings, supermarkets, and street scenes, though she was not visible in any of the pictures.

Wright, who has a following of over 1 million on Instagram, has lately been visiting Muslim-dominated nations across the world.

Whitney Wright's Instagram story posted from Afghanistan, 8 hours ago

The Taliban, who have been keen to promote a different side of Afghanistan and attract tourists, did not publicly acknowledge Whitney Wright's visit.

As a US citizen born in Oklahoma City, Wright would typically require a visa to enter Afghanistan. However, with no operational Afghan embassies or consulates in the US, the circumstances of her entry remain unclear.

The US State Department strongly advises against travel to Afghanistan due to civil unrest, terrorism, kidnapping, and limited healthcare facilities.

Whitney Wright's trip follows a controversial visit to Iran last year, where she adhered to strict Islamic dress codes amidst a government crackdown on women.

Known for her travels to politically sensitive regions like Iraq and Syria, Whitney Wright has not responded to inquiries about her Afghanistan trip to any media house.

Her visit to Iran last year sparked controversy, as the country, which expelled American influence following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, is known for its suppression of women’s rights.

Meanwhile, the Taliban remain silent on her presence in a nation where Afghan women face severe travel and social restrictions.