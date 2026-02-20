Is your husband cheating on you? Women are now using ‘divorce dust’ to help one another; check out this latest trend

What is divorce dust? Investment banker Sarthak Ahuja recently spoke on Instagram about the trending product in the US.

Divorce dust is a full-body glitter that some women wear on dates when they suspect the man might already be married or in a relationship. The idea is simple. If the man comes too close, the glitter transfers to his clothes. Later, his partner may notice it and suspect possible cheating.

Divorce dust ‘is a message to their partner that your husband or boyfriend could be cheating on you’, Sarthak Ahuja said.

According to the chartered accountant, this shows how consumer markets are creating products to solve modern relationship problems. He also compares it to how companies use UV theft-protection powders and gels on expensive items.

They do it to catch employees who may be stealing. In both cases, products are designed to reveal hidden behaviour.

Interestingly, if someone searches for “divorce dust” on Indian beauty platforms like Nykaa, Ahuja says no such product appears.

“Of course, I'm not asking you to start selling divorce dust in India, but it is such an open marketing opportunity for beauty brands to run SEO on,” he says in the video on Instagram.

The viral video has garnered more than 6.5 lakh views so far. Bollywood actress Tanishaa Mukerji is one of the users who have reacted to it.

While she reacted with a “Face with Tears of Joy” emoji, another user quipped: “This is a great revolutionary product, very much needed, half of the cases will be sorted before the courtroom.”

“Actually, most needed in India, and it would be the biggest market also,” posted another user.

“There should be one where you know your partner is loyal too .. love dust,” came from another.

One user wrote, “Actually, category does exist in the name of body highlighter oils and highlighter sprays. Use case is different. Available products can be marketed the other way around.”

“Can't wait for Indian men to apply this by themselves,” joked another user.

US social media reactions Popular social media influencer Lauren Elise, who goes by the name The Dadvocate on social media, discussed this trend months ago. According to the fathers' rights activist, divorce dust is apparently “working”.

“That's actually how I caught my ex-husband cheating. I don't wear glitter, but the other girl did. I knew immediately,” the American influencer read out a social media post in her Instagram Reel.

“Holy freaking sh*t, I knew the glitter I've been finding was a sign!” she read another post.

“Shout out to the women who are smart enough and have enough discernment to figure out the type of men they are dating without weird and unreliable methods,” reacted one of her followers.

“Not married, but if I went on a date with a woman and she got glitter all over me … she’s paying my dry cleaning bill. That shit is lame,” reacted another follower.

Another user wrote, “We used to wear glitter in the late 90s and 2000 all the time…”