Is your neighbour an alien ’disguised as humans’? This Harvard study will blow your mind

Aliens may now be more than just a set of conspiracy theories. Yes, you heard it right! A Harvard University study has claimed that aliens may have been living among us disguised as human beings.

The study comes after decades of research has tried to prove the existence of extraterrestrial life in this universe.

A new paper from Human Flourishing Program in Harvard University has suggested that UFO's or the 'unidentified anomalous phenomena' might be residing underground, on the moon, or even amidst humans.

It also explored the idea that UFOs could be a means of travel the aliens use to visit their Earth-based alien friends.

The Harvard study said the author of the paper "became increasingly aware" of the depth of evidence and theory that tentatively supports another extraterrestrial explanation: "The 'crypto terrestrial' hypothesis (CTH) – our focus here – which holds that UAP may reflect activities of NHIs concealed here on Earth (e.g., underground) and its environs."

It has investigated to lengths the concept of the "crypto terrestrials" beings, which it claims lives among us as humans, and have originated from the future of the Earth or have likely descended from the "intelligent" dinosaurs.

According to the Harvard study, these "crypto terrestrials" beings can come from these four forms: Human Crypto Terrestrials Human Crypto terrestrials are said to come from an ancient human civilisation that was “technologically advanced” and was destroyed long ago. The remnant form of that civilisation is believed to be one of the forms of the “crypto terrestrials”.

Hominid or Theropod Crypto Terrestrials These crypto terrestrials are also believed to have been “technologically advanced”, however, these are said to be non-human civilisation which consists of some terrestrial animal who evolved to live in underground. According to the study, the Hominid or Theripod's could be a descendant of an ape-like animal or that "unknown and intelligent dinosaurs".

Former Extraterrestrial or Extratempestrial Crypto Terrestrials These crypto terrestrials have likely arrived on the Earth after originating from distant parts of the cosmos or from the future of humanity, concealing their presence in stealth, possibly on the Moon.

Magical Crypto Terrestrials As the name suggests, the study states that this type of earthly aliens are more likely to be "earthbound angels". These entities connect with the human world through means that are less technological and more mystical, such as fairies, elves, and nymphs.