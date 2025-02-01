Is your workplace toxic? CEO shares red flags to find out, says, ‘No paycheck is worth losing your mental health’

In a recent LinkedIn post, Dennis Berry, CEO of Epic Entrepreneur Media, emphasises that a big paycheck cannot fix a toxic workplace. While money is important, it cannot make up for a job that negatively impacts mental health, says his social media post. According to the US entrepreneur, mental well-being, happiness and career growth should be the top priorities for professionals.

Berry outlines seven major red flags that indicate a workplace may be unhealthy and provides practical solutions for handling each issue.

He explains that constantly being watched and controlled is a warning sign. Employees should set clear boundaries by defining their responsibilities and regularly updating their progress.

Lack of opportunities Another sign is a lack of promotions or learning opportunities. Berry suggests that employees should take the initiative to seek professional development or ask for new projects to expand their skills.

If many employees are leaving the company, it could signal serious problems. Berry advises professionals to connect with former employees to understand why they left.

Constant changes in job roles and responsibilities create confusion. Employees should request clear, written goals from management to ensure they meet expectations without unnecessary stress.

Constant negativity Berry points out that workplaces where hard work goes unnoticed but mistakes are highlighted can lower morale. Employees should track their own achievements and bring them up during performance reviews. If efforts remain unappreciated, he recommends looking for new opportunities.

A toxic workplace often includes gossip, backstabbing and constant negativity. Berry suggests staying away from office drama and surrounding oneself with positive-minded colleagues.

Avoid burnout Regular late hours and weekend work can cause burnout. Berry urges employees to set firm boundaries and disconnect from work after hours to maintain a healthy balance.

Berry encourages professionals to recognise the signs of a toxic workplace and take steps to protect their well-being.