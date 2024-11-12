Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s young kids steal the spotlight at family celebration | Watch video

In one of the videos shared online, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal can be seen holding their children's hands and even leading their way into the party.

Updated12 Nov 2024, 08:58 AM IST
Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal pose for pictures on the red carpet. Recently, Isha Ambani and her husband were spotted at a party, reportedly hosted by her in-laws.
Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal pose for pictures on the red carpet. Recently, Isha Ambani and her husband were spotted at a party, reportedly hosted by her in-laws.(Reuters)

Isha Ambani, her husband Anand Piramal, and her children stole the show at a party hosted by her family members recently. In a video shared on social media, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal can be seen entering a party. The two were led by their twin kids Aadiya Shakti and Krishna.

The video has been doing rounds on the internet and has earned massive applause from netizens. In the video, shared by Ambanis' fan page ambani_update, the couple can be seen spending time with their children. One of the photos provided glimpse of how the Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were led by their young kids into the party.

The director of Reliance Retail looked happy with her family as she walked into the party, which was reportedly hosted by her in-laws. Isha Ambani is the daughter of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Nita Ambani. She married to Anand Piramal in 2018 and was blessed with twins in 2022.

Isha Ambani is the eldest daughter of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and is currently handling a crucial role in the Reliance Industries. She has also served as a director at both Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail Ventures. She joined the family business at an early age. She was also the driving force behind the expansion of Reliance Retail on digital domain with the launch of new formats like eCommerce business Ajio, and the omni-channel beauty platform Tira. 

Reliance Retail also holds strong presence in other domans like food, consumer electronics and fashion retail and currently stands as the largest retailer by reach, scale, revenue and profitability, according to RIL's website. 

Isha Ambani has also spearheaded multiple Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives at Reliance including the formation of a Group-wide D&I Council.

In 2018, Isha married Anand Piramal, heir to the Piramal Group, further solidifying ties between two of India’s most powerful business families. Anand Piramal leads the real estate and financial arms of the Piramal Group.

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 08:58 AM IST
