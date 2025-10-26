Isha dazzles in red gown as Ambani twins fly to Jamnagar to celebrate 34th birthday – Catch first glimpse here

The Ambani twins, Isha and Akash, rang in their 34th birthday in style. They flew to Jamnagar with their closest family and friends for a reportedly multi-day celebration.

Isha and Akash are the older children of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. Jamnagar is the billionaire's sprawling estate in Gujarat.

A glimpse into Isha-Akash's 34th birthday Thanks to makeup artist Bianca, we now have a first glimpse of the lavish birthday bash for the twins.

Isha Ambani looked gorgeous in her red ensemble. She paired a glittering red crop top with a matching skirt, statement earrings and a sleek hairdo.

In a birthday post for Isha, Bianca shared a series of pictures from the party and wrote: “Happy birthday to the kindest and loveliest”

In one picture, Isha was seen posing with husband Anand Piramal.

A drone show had lit up the skies over Jamnagar on Saturday night.

Bollywood stars at Ambani twins' birthday Jamnagar was abuzz with the arrival of Bollywood stars as the Ambani family hosted the grand birthday celebrations of Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani.

Among the big names spotted at the Jamnagar Airport were Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and filmmaker Karan Johar, among others, turning the city into a vibrant hub of glamour, music, and star-studded appearances.

Renowned playback singer Arijit Singh, who is known for his soulful voice and songs like 'Tum Hi Ho' from 'Aashiqui 2' was also spotted. His arrival added more excitement to the guest list that already includes several of Bollywood's top names.

Later in the day, actress Janhvi Kapoor and Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, were spotted landing in Jamnagar.

Ambani's ‘happy place’: Jamnagar The Ambani family has close ties to the Gujarati city of Jamnagar, which is home to the Reliance oil refinery, the largest single-location oil refinery complex in the world.

Nita Ambani described Jamnagar as the Ambani family's "happy place" during the Reliance Family Day celebration in December.

The city also served as the site for the pre-wedding celebrations of Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s younger son, Anant Ambani, last year.