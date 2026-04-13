'Selfless innings ends' - Fans shower love on Ishan Kishan after his heartbreaking dismissal at 91 in SRH vs RR match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Ishan Kishan played a selfless and courageous knock of 91 off just 44 balls before falling heartbreakingly short of a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. His explosive innings, packed with 8 fours and 6 sixes, lifted SRH from early trouble and won him widespread admiration from fans across the country.
Ishan Kishan's wicket came in the 13.2 over when Sandeep Sharma bowled a wide length delivery outside off stump. Ishan Kishan went for a big pull shot but miscued it straight up in the air. Both Sandeep Sharma and Dhruv Jurel charged towards the ball, leading to a collision. The ball nearly spilled out after the impact, but Sharma clutched it to his stomach and held on to complete a stunning caught-and-bowled.
A disappointed Ishan Kishan shook his head as he walked back to the pavilion, clearly upset at missing out on a well-deserved hundred. He delivered when his team needed him most and earned a standing ovation from the SRH camp for his remarkable innings.
SRH found themselves in early trouble with Abhishek Sharma departing for a golden duck on the first ball and Travis Head scoring just 18 off 18 deliveries. At 55/2, the pressure was on the young captain. Ishan Kishan responded with fearless batting, reaching his half-century in only 30 balls at a strike rate exceeding 206.
He built important partnerships, especially with Heinrich Klaasen, and took SRH past the 140-run mark in quick time. His aggressive yet responsible approach showed true leadership as he put the team’s needs ahead of his personal milestone.
As soon as the wicket fell, social media platforms exploded with messages of love and respect for Ishan Kishan.
Ishan Kishan’s 91 may not have ended in three figures. However, the strong platform built by Kishan gave Sunrisers Hyderabad a chance to post a competitive total on this batting-friendly pitch.
As the match progressed, SRH capitalised on the momentum created by their captain’s knock and posted a total of 216/6 after 20 overs.
SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga
RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande