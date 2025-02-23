Mahakumbh 2025: Ishant Sharma takes sacred dip ahead of IPL, says ‘felt divine energy’

Mahakumbh 2025: Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma recently took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh, Prayagraj. The pacer would be playing for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.

Ishant Sharma took to Instagram to share pictures from his ‘sacred dip’ at Mahakumbh.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia takes a holy dip at Mahakumbh | VIDEO

“Took a sacred dip at Mahakumbh, felt divine energy and inner peace. An experience that touched the soul and calmed the heart. #Mahakumbh #HarHarMahadev,” Ishant Sharma captioned the post.

Advertisement

Ishant Sharma in IPL 2025 Ishant Sharma, who has 300-plus Test wickets, last played for India in 2021. During the IPL auction last year, the fast bowler was roped in by Gujarat Titans for ₹75 lakh.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 would begin on March 22, with the first match between Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers' Bangalore.

Other cricketers at Mahakumbh In January, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina also visited Maha Kumbh to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. Raina proudly claimed that UP was his "karma bhoomi".

Celebrities attend Mahakumbh Apart from cricketers, this year's Mahakumbh has also witnessed a lot of celebrities. On Sunday, singer Kailash Kher, and film producer Boney Kapoor took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

Advertisement

"I have come here many times, but once, I had brought my grandfather's ashes. After that, I came for an event in Prayagraj, but I had never seen such a sight before. The entire atmosphere here... There are so many people in our India. I now believe that our country has a population of 140 crore, 150 crore," Boney Kapoor told ANI.

Earlier, Mukesh Ambani and family, Apple founder Steve Job's widow Laurene Powell, Indian celebrities Anupam Kher, Tamannaah Bhatia, among others took a holy dip in Mahakumbh.

Mahakumbh 2025 India's largest religious gathering, Mahakumbh, began on January 12 at Prayagraj, and will conclude on February 26, the same day as Maha Shivratri. With the spiritual festival nearing its end, the number of devotees visiting Mahakumbh has now increased rapidly.

Advertisement

Also Read | Instagram, Telegram accounts booked for selling pics of women bathing at Sangam