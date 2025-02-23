Mahakumbh 2025: Ishant Sharma takes sacred dip ahead of IPL, says ‘felt divine energy’

  • Ishant Sharma took a holy dip at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. The fast bowler, set to play for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, last represented India in 2021.

Livemint
Published23 Feb 2025, 07:09 PM IST
Advertisement
Mahakumbh 2025: Ishant Sharma takes sacred dip ahead of IPL, says ‘felt divine energy’

Mahakumbh 2025: Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma recently took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh, Prayagraj. The pacer would be playing for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.

Ishant Sharma took to Instagram to share pictures from his ‘sacred dip’ at Mahakumbh.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia takes a holy dip at Mahakumbh | VIDEO

“Took a sacred dip at Mahakumbh, felt divine energy and inner peace. An experience that touched the soul and calmed the heart. #Mahakumbh #HarHarMahadev,” Ishant Sharma captioned the post.

Advertisement

Ishant Sharma in IPL 2025

Ishant Sharma, who has 300-plus Test wickets, last played for India in 2021. During the IPL auction last year, the fast bowler was roped in by Gujarat Titans for 75 lakh.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 would begin on March 22, with the first match between Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers' Bangalore.

Other cricketers at Mahakumbh

In January, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina also visited Maha Kumbh to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. Raina proudly claimed that UP was his "karma bhoomi".

Celebrities attend Mahakumbh

Apart from cricketers, this year's Mahakumbh has also witnessed a lot of celebrities. On Sunday, singer Kailash Kher, and film producer Boney Kapoor took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

Advertisement

"I have come here many times, but once, I had brought my grandfather's ashes. After that, I came for an event in Prayagraj, but I had never seen such a sight before. The entire atmosphere here... There are so many people in our India. I now believe that our country has a population of 140 crore, 150 crore," Boney Kapoor told ANI.

Also Read | Man offers digital snan for ₹1,100 at Mahakumbh, leaves internet amused

Earlier, Mukesh Ambani and family, Apple founder Steve Job's widow Laurene Powell, Indian celebrities Anupam Kher, Tamannaah Bhatia, among others took a holy dip in Mahakumbh.

Mahakumbh 2025

India's largest religious gathering, Mahakumbh, began on January 12 at Prayagraj, and will conclude on February 26, the same day as Maha Shivratri. With the spiritual festival nearing its end, the number of devotees visiting Mahakumbh has now increased rapidly.

Advertisement
Also Read | Instagram, Telegram accounts booked for selling pics of women bathing at Sangam

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, over 607.4 million devotees took dip in the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, till 2 pm on Sunday, reported PTI.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsMahakumbh 2025: Ishant Sharma takes sacred dip ahead of IPL, says ‘felt divine energy’
First Published:23 Feb 2025, 07:09 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App