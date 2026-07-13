IT employee quits job to become a full-time cab driver, now earns ₹80,000: ‘The future of work is gig work’

A video by a Gurgaon-based founder has triggered a massive debate on social media after a cab driver cited 'freedom' as one of the reasons for leaving his IT job. The clip, shared by the Founder and CEO of Zypp Electric, Akash Gupta, shows a heartwarming encounter with his driver. During their candid conversation, the driver claimed that he quit his corporate job to drive full-time, which he said had doubled his monthly income. The founder hailed the transition, saying, "The future of work is gig."

Advertisement

During the conversation, the founder asked the cab driver about his monthly earnings, to which the driver replied that he earned ₹80,000 to ₹90,000, leaving the founder stunned.

“Aur kitna kamate ho aaj kal? (How much do you earn these days?)” Gupta asked.

“Ho jata hai 80–90 ka mahina,” the driver replied, indicating that he earns between ₹80,000 and ₹90,000 per month.

'Freedom nahi tha' Gupta then asked about the driver's previous profession, revealing that he had worked in the IT sector with a monthly salary of ₹40,000. When the founder asked why he had quit, the driver replied: “Freedom nahi tha (there was no freedom).”

The driver confirmed that switching careers had given him greater freedom when Gupta asked about his work-life balance.

Advertisement

He went on to share that he had spent 19 years working in the IT sector before leaving the profession to become a self-employed cab driver. He also mentioned that his wife now runs her own beauty parlour.

The video concluded with Gupta congratulating the driver on his journey and wishing him continued success.

How social media users reacted: The video has since gone viral on social media, amassing more than 4 million views and attracting a flurry of comments. People were divided in the comments section, with many discussing the pros and cons of being a salaried employee versus running a business.

“80k me se 20k ka petrol lagta. 3–4k maintenance. Yearly tax 40k around. Din bhar car chala k exertion alag se. Clutch daba daba k legs ki halat kharab (Out of his ₹80,000 earnings, ₹20,000 goes towards petrol every month. ₹3,000–4,000 is spent on maintenance. Annual tax is around ₹40,000. Then there's the physical strain of driving all day. Constantly pressing the clutch also takes a toll on the legs),” one viewer wrote.

Advertisement

“It’s not that easy to earn ₹80,000 to ₹90,000,” another agreed.

“It's way better than sending emails asking for permission to take leave,” a third user said.

“Sir, but why do we have to ask everyone about their income? I respect you as a founder, and we learn a lot from you. But honestly, asking people how much they earn most of the time is something we shouldn't be doing,” a fourth user wrote.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home IT employee quits job to become a full-time cab driver, now earns ₹80,000: ‘The future of work is gig work’