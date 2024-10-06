A viral video of Indian students queuing for jobs in a Brampton restaurant sparked a debate online. While some defended their actions as typical for international students, others expressed concern over job prospects in Canada amid a surge in Indian immigration

Canada, the country is a popular 'study abroad' destination for millions of Indian students who wish to pursue their higher studies outside India and potentially settle there. But does this translate to better job prospects? While this remains a topic of debate, a recent incident in Brampton, where thousands of students were seen lining up for a waiter's job at a newly opened restaurant, has garnered significant attention.

A video of the students, mostly Indians, waiting in a long queue outside ‘Tandoori Flame’ restaurant has gone viral, state reports. Garnering over 1.9 million views on X, the video has raised significant apprehension among those contemplating studying or working in Canada.

Indeep Kaur, guest executive manager at Tandoori flame, said they were expecting 3000 candidates each day, for the interview that was to be conducted for two days.

‘It is so bad…really tough’ One of the Indian students waiting in queue, Agamvir Singh was pessimistic about the scope of jobs in Canada. He said that the restaurant had “put the application on the internet" and “told that an interview would be taken." However, nothing of that happened, said Agamvir.

"People are just coming here. I don't believe there is scope for jobs here. It is really tough," added Agamvir Singh, reported Omni News.

At the same time, another student, Vashvi, added that the situation in Canada, was so bad to the extent, that "everyone was looking for a job". "Many of my friends don't have a job right now, and they have been here for 2-3 years," said Vashvi told Omni news.

An analysis by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP), a public policy research center has shown that Indians immigrating to Canada rose from 32,828 to 139,715, in 2013-2023, which is a 326% increase.

Netizens stormed the comment section on X with opinions. While many defended the students, suggesting that working part-time in a restaurant is a common practice for many international students, others called the issue ‘alarming’.