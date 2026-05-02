IT professional with 13+ years shares 'bitter truth of corporate India': 'Sending emails at 11 PM gets visibility'

An IT professional with over a decade of experience has ignited a discussion on Reddit after suggesting that having a family can negatively impact career advancement in India’s corporate sector.

Work culture rewards constant availability In his post, the user shared that he has spent 13 years in the IT industry, working across several multinational corporations before joining a product-based company. Despite the change in organisations, he observed a similar pattern everywhere — employees who remain constantly available tend to gain more visibility and recognition.

“I've been working in IT for 13 years now and am currently in a PBC. Before this, I worked in multiple MNCs, and it's the same everywhere. I have had colleagues and managers who start working at 8 AM sharp, and I have even seen them online and sending emails at 11 PM, getting visibility and getting a lot of work done with their 12 to 14-hour workdays,” he wrote.

The professional explained that his priorities shifted after marriage, as he began valuing time spent with his spouse during evenings and weekends. In the past two years, becoming a parent has further strengthened his focus on family life.

“Meanwhile, since getting married, I have always enjoyed spending time with my spouse during the evening and on weekends, enjoying a nice dinner and a walk. In the last two years, I have had a kid, and I absolutely love spending time with her,” he added.

Perception gap in commitment He pointed out that while he typically logs off at a reasonable time to be with his family, employees who remain accessible late into the night are often perceived as more committed by senior leadership.

“I can see how much of a difference it makes to the senior management for someone who is always an email or phone call away and someone who is unavailable post 7:30 PM,” he wrote.

The user also noted that his current manager is unmarried and many senior leaders do not have children, which he believes influences how dedication is judged within the organisation.

“I know that they find me not as dedicated as my other colleagues, who are also single, and it reflects on my performance reviews as well,” he said.

Online reactions highlight wider concern The post, titled, “Having a family is a disadvantage for career progression in India,” drew widespread reactions from other users, many of whom echoed similar concerns.

One user wrote, “This is the bitter truth of corporate India. Availability is often mistaken for dedication.” Another said, “People with families are not less ambitious, they just have responsibilities beyond office work.”

A third user commented, “Companies keep talking about work-life balance, but promotions often go to those who are online all the time.” Another added, “Productivity should matter more than who sends emails at 11 PM.”

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Some also pointed to burnout as a growing issue. “This is why many people burn out after a few years in IT,” one user noted, while another stressed, “Managers need to understand that spending time with family is not a lack of commitment.”

A seventh user summed up the sentiment, saying, “The culture will not change until leadership starts rewarding output instead of late-night availability.”