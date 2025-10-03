‘It took just 3 minutes of his day’: Redditor's brutal layoff story sees help offers pour in, ‘future will be brighter’

A Reddit user's post on their first time being fired from a job has generated heartwarming responses from fellow Redditors on the platform.

In a post simply titled ‘Laid off’ on the r/gurgaon subreddit, the original poster (OP), said that they work from home for a US-based company and were fired due to internal restructuring at the company.

“This is the first time I’ve been laid off and it just truly fucking sucks,” they added, to which the comments saw an outpouring of comfort and support.

US layoffs: ‘No intimation, no time to prepare’ — What happened? According to the user, they logged in for work at 8.30 am on October 1, and saw a calendar invite scheduled for 11 am, describing it as “literally like any other day”, but this one took a turn for the worse.

“It was a mandatory meeting with our COO for all India employees. I joined it at 11, he joined at 11:01, disabled everyone’s cameras and mics, casually let us know that they had “made the difficult decision of letting most of their Indian work force go” and that “it wasn’t a performance based assessment but just due to internal organisational restructuring”. He said everyone whose role was impacted by the layoff would receive a mail after the meeting and that he wasn’t taking any questions at that time,” the user detailed.

They said that the COO left the meeting at 11:04 am and left the employees “all of us shocked, stunned, frustrated, stressed”, adding, “It just took three minutes of his day.”

“Sure enough, the mail was sitting in my Outlook when I checked next. No prior intimation, no time to prepare. They have offered October’s salary to paid at the end of the month and any leaves would be encashed. None of it even remotely makes up for what I’m feeling right now. This is the first time I’ve been laid off and it just truly fucking sucks,” OP stated.

Redditors united to offer support Given that OP seemed to a first-timer in the workforce, Reddit commentors united to comfort them amid the distress.

The comments were chock full of offers to help OP find another job and aid with referrals. They said, “Bro what is your role and experience. please dm I might be able to help you.” and another simply wrote, “Which profile are you in… if I can help you do DM”

One other commentor said, “Sorry to hear this man. I see from your previous comment that you're in the media Industry. Let me know if you'd be comfortable working in financial services. Not sure how much this will help but I could refer, if that works.”

‘Wrong place, wrong time… but brighter future’ There was also a long heartwarming response, which the OP called “the best thing I’ve read today”, here's what the commentor said:

“Bro/ or sis, I have been laid off twice in my 7 years of career. None of them were performance related but simply wrong place at wrong time kind of situation. I have been awarded full ratings for 6 straight years in different firms. But, it all counts to nothing.

In AI world, this shall happen and the sooner you see this, the better it is for you. I don’t know your age or your work ex but take it from a veteran.

First couple of months shall be brutal. You will feel bad and lost but you shall come back. You might have to take a pay cut but it will make you stronger. You will get a job(it took me couple of months to land one each time ) !

But remember, join a company in a profile where you can see that it’s not gonna get disrupted due to AI or global decisions (Trump putting fxckin 1000% taxes on some other industry) . Remember, it’s not your fault.

Life is too long. A winner mindset is always to take these hardships in your stride and move on. The sooner you do this, the better focused you will be in your next job interview.

Be honest in your interviews. Mention that it was a decision taken for the whole team and nowadays, in startup’s , they do understand the fluid nature of careers. Gone are the days where you can have solid career of 30 years without blemishes.

What doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger. You will thrive. This thing will enrich your experience and make you wise. All of us will face this one time or another. The only thing that will take you home is your attitude and your resourcefulness.

I think having a failure early in your career just helps you in your life in general as you understand these things better.

The sooner you get out of the phase of ‘why me’ , the better you shall be in a position to get a new job.