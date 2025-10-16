‘It was scary’: Punjab player reveals what exactly happened during Dharamshala blackout due to Operation Sindoor

On May 8, during the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamshala, play stopped suddenly after 10 overs. The floodlights went off due to a nationwide emergency blackout.

It was linked to Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack and cross-border aggression from Pakistan. The PBKS were 122/1 when the lights started shutting down one by one.

Local authorities soon ordered an evacuation after air raid alerts in Jammu and Pathankot. Over 20,000 spectators and players were safely evacuated within 30 minutes.

Now, PBKS player Shashank Singh has revealed what exactly happened in the dugout.

“Shreyas went in to bat, and suddenly one floodlight turned off, then four, five, six more. We were like, ‘Why are the lights going off?’ They announced a strategic timeout. Umpires went inside and said it was a technical error,” Singh told Lallantop Sports.

“Then suddenly our Security Liaison Officer said, ‘Everyone, move inside’. We were sitting in the dugout, and then went to the dressing room. From there, we were told to go to the basement,” the PBKS player said.

Players were aware of border issues before the match. Still, Shashank Singh recalled how rumours spread quickly during the Dharamshala blackout. “People said there was a blast,” he said.

According to Shashank Singh, the foreign players were terrified during the blackout.

“We’ve grown up hearing about riots and border tensions, but this was new for them,” he shared.

Foreign players Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Mitchell Starc were part of Delhi in that match.

Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen and Josh Inglis were part of Punjab in that match.

Panic spread when everyone was told to board any available bus. Even the Capitals’ Mitchell Starc ended up on their bus. The sudden chaos left everyone visibly shaken.

“It was scary,” Singh said.

Preity Zinta took charge After the blackout incident, Punjab owner Preity Zinta gathered both squads and reassured them. She explained that the Indian Army was fully in control and there was no real danger. However, playing near a tense border was unwise.

“Country comes before cricket. There was so much going on at the border. Playing the IPL doesn’t make sense,” she told players from both teams.

She asked everyone to return home. The management quickly arranged trains, hotels, meals and travel for all players, including international. It was a smooth process despite airspace and road restrictions.