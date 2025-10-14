‘It will be loss of pay’: Bank manager’s shocking response to employee’s sick leave request goes viral, internet reacts

A Reddit post titled “What should I do with this kind of Manager?” has gone viral, triggering a wider conversation about toxic workplace culture and employee rights in India. Shared on the r/IndianWorkplace forum, the post features a WhatsApp exchange between a private bank employee and their branch manager, in which a simple sick leave request following a suspected haemorrhoids diagnosis was met with an unempathetic response.

The employee explained that due to their condition, they were unable to sit or stand for extended periods and requested a day’s leave to recover. Despite this, the manager did not respond to the initial message, leaving the request unanswered.

When the employee followed up the next day to say their condition had not improved and asked for an additional day of leave, the manager replied with a warning that there would be a “loss of pay” for both days instead of offering any support or understanding.

The employee pleaded with the manager to understand their situation and even shared a medical prescription to prove their condition. They also apologised for not being able to attend work due to their health.

But the manager’s response, instead of showing empathy, was a sharp reprimand: “Who will do your business? The more you run away from responsibility and commitment, the more problem.”

The employee clarified that they were not trying to avoid responsibilities and promised to make up for the lost work after returning to the office. Despite this, the manager reportedly marked an email to the HR department.

The original poster, seeking advice from others on Reddit’s r/IndianWorkplace forum, wrote: “So I work for a private bank and this is my branch manager's response for me having health issues and wanting to take leave?”

The post has struck a chord with many online, sparking conversations about toxic workplace culture, employee rights, and the lack of empathy in some corporate settings. Several users advised the employee to escalate the matter to HR with documented proof, while others urged them to start looking for better job opportunities.

A Reddit user wrote, “No employee should have to apologise for being sick. This kind of response from a manager is unacceptable.”

Another user commented, “Attach all the proofs and submit it to HR. Get a medical certificate from the doctor if required. Be professional and courteous in all your communications and as soon as you get a bit better get a new job with a promotion and increment and ask your manager to touch grass.”

“Looping in HR has never been a solution in favour of the employee but to the company only. HRs always dance to the company tunes alone,” the third user wrote.

“Just say I am on sick leave today and sleep man. What is this culture of whatsapp. Send an official email and turn off phone,” the fourth wrote.