The distinguished team of specialists was flown into London for the high-stake operation of the Princess of Wales

The abdominal surgery Kate Middleton underwent in January this year was reportedly performed by a team of Italian doctors who had once operated on Pope Francis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Pope underwent 'laparotomy' in July last year. The surgery involves opening up the abdomen.

According to the Italian publication 'Gente', this distinguished team of specialists was flown into London for the high-stake operation of the Princess of Wales, a mother of three. The operation also led to Kate's cancer diagnosis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kate's abdominal surgery was performed by doctors from a renowned clinic in Rome – Gemelli Clinic.

The medical experts from the Gemelli Clinic reportedly flew to a London clinic to attend to the Princess of the British royal family, which typically relies on their cadre of medical experts.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, stepped away from public duties after announcing on March 22 that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. In a video message, she said she had begun chemotherapy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The news came after King Charles III, her father-in-law, announced his own cancer diagnosis. Charles returned to public-facing duties last week after Buckingham Palace said doctors were encouraged by his progress, even as his treatment continues.

On Friday, Prince William shared a health update on his wife Kate, who is undergoing treatment for cancer. In a rare comment, the Prince said Catherine is "doing well".

According to the Associated Press, Prince William offered a positive assessment of his wife's health to a hospital administrator. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

William was on a tour of St. Mary's Community Hospital on the Isles of Scilly. He visited the region to break ground for a new building that will include inpatient treatment beds and a maternity suite.

The hospital administrator Tracy Smith said, “I asked William about his wife Kate and he said, 'she's doing well, thanks'."

"And I suggested they might like to come for a visit and bring the children," the administrator was quoted as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

