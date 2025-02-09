“Itna paisa kyu kamate ho?” a coconut seller asked a Mumbai woman after she requested him to rush because her cab was about to arrive.

The candid coconut seller then suggested that one should give time to their meals because “kaam toh chalta rahega”. This “nice grounding advice” left a lasting impression on the woman, who decided to share it with fellow social media users.

In a viral post on X, the woman, Gargi, wrote: “Told bhaiya to cut my coconut fast because my uber was on the way & man casually said ‘itna paisa kyu kamate ho? kaam toh chalta rahega lekin khane peene ko time dena chahiye’.”

She also shared a picture of the coconut she had bought from the seller.

Here's how social media users reacted: A user found the post humorous and relatable, stating it was one of the best tweets they had read in a while, indicating a high level of engagement and appreciation for the humour and the underlying message.

“This could've been a LinkedIn post,” a user suggested, indicating that the advice given by the vendor was seen as insightful and professional enough for a business-oriented platform.

Another user added to the humour by giving the vendor "aura points," suggesting the interaction was seen as not only funny but also uplifting or wise. “bhaiya + 120 aura points,” the user commented.

“50 ke coconut ke saath free 10L ki advice. nice scheme,” a user said playfully, remarking on the value added to the 50-rupee coconut with the vendor's advice.

“Advice from drivers, bartenders, watchmen & fruit sellers have given me gem advice!” said a user, while another said he was “humbled” by the advice.