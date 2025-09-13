ITR due date: Netizens call for Income Tax deadline extension ahead of Sept 15 due date, say ‘login is not possible…’

ITR due date: People on the social media platform X shared their problems while filing for the Income Tax Returns (ITR) via the official Income Tax Department portal.

According to the posts on social media, many individuals or chartered accountants were facing issues in filing their tax returns as the 15 September 2025 deadline approaches for the due date of the ITR filing.

Here's what netizens say As soon as the Income Tax filing portal started having issues or showing errors in some form or another, people started taking to the platform X to check whether others were facing the same issue.

A social media user named Rajendra Suthar was facing trouble logging into the portal. “Request for ITR/Tax Audit Due date Extension. Even login is not possible,” he said, asking for an extension.

Others, like CA Harshil Sheth, also tried using the portal. However, he was not successful in moving past the issues.

“15 BAAR TRY KAR CHUKA HU Sorry! You do not have access to page. You can go back to dashboard,” CA Harshil Sheth said in his post.

Another social media user named CA Akhil Pachori shared a letter from the Federation of Indian Economic Affairs, which requested the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to extend the due dates of the ITR filings and Audit report filings for the assessment year 2025-26.

“FIEA has urged the Finance Ministry & CBDT to extend ITR & Tax Audit due dates for AY 2025–26 citing floods, portal issues & compliance burden,” he said.

CA Mahesh Parmar also flagged an error and called for an extension from the current 15 September 2025 ITR deadline. The social media user also said that if the Income tax department extends the deadline further then it should be granted to the people with some time ahead of the last day.

“New Error. Extension should be granted on time not on last date,” said Parmar in his post.

There were many who were waiting to file ITRs, like Himank Singla, who said that ITRs of nearly ₹1 crore are still pending to be filed. “Approx 1 crore ITRs are still pending to be filed,” he said.

“Requesting an extension of the income tax filing due date as the government portal has been facing persistent technical issues. Taxpayers are unable to file returns despite repeated attempts. Kindly consider an extension,” said a user named @surajkshar in his post.

These were a few posts amongst several others trending under the #extend_ITR_TAR_duedates tag on the social media platform X on Saturday, 13 September 2025, ahead of the deadline on 15 September.

ITR deadline Mint reported earlier that the Ministry of Finance's Income Tax Department announced that the due date to file ITR for Assessment Year 2025-26 (i.e. FY 2024-25) has been extended to 15 September 2025, from its previous deadline of 31 July 2025.

The Tax department's move was due to the “extensive changes introduced in the notified ITRs and considering the time required for system readiness and rollout of ITR utilities for AY25-26,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) informed in a notification issued in May this year.