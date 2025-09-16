ITR filing due date: Netizens vexed over one-day deadline extension — ‘servers dead’, 'what's the purpose if...'

Many took to social media to vent their frustration as they faced issues while filing their income tax returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year 2025-26. Netizens complained that the ITR portal was down and servers were "dead." Several also hit out at the government for extending the due date for ITR filing by just one day as the issues were persisting.

"Wow! CBDT extended ITR deadline by 1 whole day, Just to check if their useless portal works for the next 24 hours. What an achievement... what a shame," a social media user posted in X.

Meanwhile, an X account urged the government to Consider the extension for few more days. "We are Profesionals not a beggar 🙏," the post read.

Another requested intervention by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming on Monday that the ITR portal "has not been working since 4 days and it's Dead Today!"

One even compared ITR e-filing to IRCTC Tatkal booking. "Most of the year: #IRCTC is terrible. Tatkal booking never works, the site performance sucks. On the ITR filing deadline: #ITR e-filing site sucks. It doesn’t work. Look at IRCTC, how well it handles the Tatkal traffic thrown at it! 😂"

One person explained why most people demanded ITR filing deadline extension.

"Most people are not asking for an extension because they wake up at the last minute — they’re asking because the portal simply does not work properly. People have jobs, responsibilities, and deadlines beyond this. They can’t afford to sit idle for hours just hoping the portal will load," he said.

A user also alleged that "the Infosys-run e-filing portal crashed under load—logins failed, payments broke, filings froze. Taxpayers call it a mockery, not a relief."

Many taxpayers faced similar issues on Tuesday (September 16) as well. "And still it is the same, even after the maintenance of the site. Then what is the purpose of extending one more day. I cannot go to the next step from this page. Help me to sort out this issue," one person said.

Did Donald Trump also slam ITR filing system? Amid this lashing out, a fake tweet showing US President Donald Trump slamming India's ITR filing system surfaced on social media.

ITR due date extension The Income Tax Department on Monday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26 by one day to September 16.

The e-filing portal faced huge traffic on Monday, which was the last date for filing ITRs for AY 2025-26. Also, Monday was the last date for payment of the second quarterly instalment of advance tax for the ongoing fiscal year.