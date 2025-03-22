Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, showcased her jiu-jitsu skills in a newly released video from the Valente Brothers studio in Miami. The short clip, shared on Friday by Ivanka Trump, 43, and the Valente Brothers, highlights her intense training session at the martial arts school.

Defensive moves and intense training Wearing a blue belt, Ivanka Trump demonstrated an array of defensive techniques, including a powerful flip that sent her instructor slamming to the mat. In another segment, she was seen disarming a knife and delivering a series of punches, displaying her growing expertise in the martial art.

Valente Brothers praise Jiu-Jitsu The Valente Brothers, co-owned by Joaquim Valente praised the deeper significance of the discipline. “Jiu-Jitsu is more than a martial art. Rooted in ancient tradition and refined over generations, it offers a path to physical confidence, mental clarity, and emotional balance,” they wrote in an Instagram caption accompanying the video.

Ivanka Trump's commitment to Jiu-Jitsu Ivanka Trump, who shares three children with husband Jared Kushner, previously revealed that jiu-jitsu is a regular part of her family’s fitness routine. She was also seen bowing alongside Joaquim, Gui, and Pedro Valente in the video, signifying her respect for the practice.