A Reddit user shares his experience of saving 36,500 on a MacBook by travelling to Vietnam for a vacation. He spent 19,000 on a round-trip, purchased the device for 1,58,125 and received a VAT refund.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated7 Aug 2025, 10:52 AM IST
‘I've got you’: Want a cheap iPhone or MacBook? This guy will fly to Vietnam and buy it for others (Photo by Nic COURY/AFP)
A Reddit user has shared his experience of saving money on a MacBook by flying to Vietnam. According to him, if anyone is planning to buy a MacBook or iPhone worth 2 lakh or more, they should consider a short trip.

While the device is cheaper, there is a chance to enjoy a vacation, too. The user flew to Hanoi for 19,000 round-trip, stayed 11 nights and worked remotely. He explored on weekends, visited Ha Long Bay and Ninh Binh. He bought his MacBook from a shop that helped with VAT refund papers.

The store charged 1,58,125. He later got $111 ( 9,735 approx) as a refund at the airport. Compared to India’s price of 1,85,000 (with card offers), he saved 36,500.

Some key tips he has shared include checking if the store provides VAT refund papers, keeping cash for small purchases and using the Grab app for transport and food delivery. The Redditor, however, mentions that vegetarians might find it difficult to get suitable meals.

Public transport in Hanoi is cheap and reliable, and Google Maps works well there, according to him. He said working during the trip was not ideal. He recommended taking proper leave instead.

The total cost for the MacBook and the trip came to 2,08,117. After the tax refund, it was about 1,97,000. This means his 11-day trip cost only around 48,000.

Macbook, iPhone offer open for others

He also offered a service where, for 15,000– 20,000, he would travel again to Vietnam, buy Apple devices for others and return the same or next day.

“If you want to get a Mac device at a lower price but don’t want to fly to Vietnam yourself I’ve got you. Sponsor my trip with 15K– 20K, and I’ll go pick it up for you,” the user wrote.

“I can fly in, buy the device, and return the same or next day. You’ll still end up saving 15K– 20K per device based on what you are getting,” he added.

“This works best if 2–3 people are looking to buy MacBooks, iPhones, or iPads. Just drop me a message if you're interested happy to make it happen,” he concluded.

