Ivy League lawyer working 80 hours a week drops F-Bomb on boss, resigns in fiery showdown

  • The lawyer, an Ivy Leage student working at a prestigious law firm, had asked for an exception to his senior partner to be present during the birth of his child. However, he was asked to miss the birth or walk away.

Livemint
Published27 Feb 2025, 12:15 PM IST
The lawyer quit on the spot in a fiery showdown.

US-based entrepreneur Nick Huber in a recent post on X talked about work-life balance and the “crazy world we live in”, narrating a story about one of his acquaintances who had to leave his job at a prestigious law firm following a fiery showdown regarding his 80-hour work week.

In his post, Huber said that the lawyer, an Ivy League student, worked for 80 hours at a prestigious law firm for five years.

“I spoke to a guy last year who spent 5 years at a big prestigious law firm. One of the top firms in the world working litigation. He laid down 80 hour weeks for years and was making damn near $900k as a 32 year old,” he said.

However, things turned bitter when he got assigned to a case at a time when his wife was pregnant. The lawyer asked for an exception, saying he could not miss the birth.

“He got assigned a case in another city when his wife was 8 months pregnant. He told the senior partner he couldn’t miss the birth and asked for an exception,” he said.

An argument, and a resignation

Huber continued to say that the senior partner gave the lawyer a ‘lecture’, asking him to “miss the birth or walk away”.

“The partner gave him a lecture and told him he needed to work through it. Just like he had done and the other partners. He couldn’t get the exception. They told him it was either miss the birth or walk away.”

The lawyer quit on the spot in a fiery showdown.

“He quit on the spot and told his boss to F off. Made a scene,” Huber said.

However, the entrepreneur noted that that lawyer had worked all through his life to get the job, and dedicated thousands of hours to it.

“Sad deal all around. He had made it his life work to get that job. Ivy League. Thousands of hours of work to make it happen. Grew up a poor kid from the south side of Chicago. Crazy world we live in,” he said.

Corporate bosses push for increased work hours

The lawyer’s case is not the only example of employers expecting their employees to work for longer hours.

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy had sparked a huge controversy in India when he called for a 70-hour work week and reiterated his stance on several occasions.

This expectation was echoed by L&T chairman S N Subrahmanyan, who went ahead and batted for a 90-hour work week, asking employees to even work on weekends.

First Published:27 Feb 2025, 12:15 PM IST
