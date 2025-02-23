‘Jab aisa kuch hota hai kaand toh...’ What Samay Raina asked Tanmay Bhat amid India’s Got Latent controversy

Comedian Samay Raina, who is currently facing backlash over a controversy involving his YouTube show India's Got Latent, reportedly gave a sneak peek of his conversation with comedian Tanmay Bhat during a show in Canada.

Samay Raina shared the conservation when he performing before a live audience at Massey Theatre in Vancouver. According to News 18, film journalist Faridoon Shahryar, who attended the show, shared excerpts from Samay's stand-up.

He said Raina was welcomed with a standing ovation on the stage and later revealed his conversation with Bhat.

"Maine @tanmaybhat bhai se baat kiya, maine kaha tanmay bhai jab aisa kuch hota hai kaand toh aisa hota hai ki bhook nahi lagti?, (I spoke with Tanmay Bhat, I said, ‘Tanmay bhai, when something like this, a scandal, happens, doesn’t it make you lose your appetite?" Samay said he asked Bhatt.

"Toh unhone kaha haan bhook nahi lagti aise mein. Maine kaha aap kaise mote ho gaye the Phir [He replied, ‘Yes, you don’t feel hungry in such situations.’ I then asked, ‘So how did you become so fat then?]?," Samay reportedly joked.

Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia and India's Got Latent controversy Raina got into trouble after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on parents and sex at the comic's now-deleted web show "India's Got Latent" led to a massive furore both online and offline with many police complaints filed against the two and those involved with the show.

Allahbadia, who had earlier issued a public apology for his comments on the show, noted that he had "a lapse in judgment" and that his comment was "inappropriate" and "not funny." Allahbadia has more than 16 million followers across social media platforms.

Meanwhile, comedian Samay Raina, who is also accused in the case, broke his silence in the controversy. In a statement posted on his Instagram Stories, Raina said that he had removed all videos of the show from his channel and was "fully cooperating" with the authorities.