‘Jab aisa kuch hota hai kaand toh...’ What Samay Raina asked Tanmay Bhat amid India’s Got Latent controversy

India's Got Latent controversy: During his performance before a live audience at Massey Theatre in Vancouver, Samay Raina shared the conservation he had with comedian Tanmay Bhatt.

Livemint
Updated23 Feb 2025, 04:41 PM IST
Advertisement
Samay Raina shared the conservation when he performing before a live audience at Massey Theatre in Vancouver.(Instagram/maisamayhoon)

Comedian Samay Raina, who is currently facing backlash over a controversy involving his YouTube show India's Got Latent, reportedly gave a sneak peek of his conversation with comedian Tanmay Bhat during a show in Canada.

Samay Raina shared the conservation when he performing before a live audience at Massey Theatre in Vancouver. According to News 18, film journalist Faridoon Shahryar, who attended the show, shared excerpts from Samay's stand-up.

Also Read | Samay Raina’s first post on YouTube amid Allahbadia controversy: See here

He said Raina was welcomed with a standing ovation on the stage and later revealed his conversation with Bhat.

Advertisement

"Maine @tanmaybhat bhai se baat kiya, maine kaha tanmay bhai jab aisa kuch hota hai kaand toh aisa hota hai ki bhook nahi lagti?, (I spoke with Tanmay Bhat, I said, ‘Tanmay bhai, when something like this, a scandal, happens, doesn’t it make you lose your appetite?" Samay said he asked Bhatt.

Also Read | ‘Don’t worry about Samay Raina’: Standup comedian tells his fans; here’s why

"Toh unhone kaha haan bhook nahi lagti aise mein. Maine kaha aap kaise mote ho gaye the Phir [He replied, ‘Yes, you don’t feel hungry in such situations.’ I then asked, ‘So how did you become so fat then?]?," Samay reportedly joked.

Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia and India's Got Latent controversy

Raina got into trouble after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on parents and sex at the comic's now-deleted web show "India's Got Latent" led to a massive furore both online and offline with many police complaints filed against the two and those involved with the show.

Advertisement
Also Read | After criticising Ranveer Allahbadia, singer Praak says he ‘should be forgiven’

Allahbadia, who had earlier issued a public apology for his comments on the show, noted that he had "a lapse in judgment" and that his comment was "inappropriate" and "not funny." Allahbadia has more than 16 million followers across social media platforms.

Meanwhile, comedian Samay Raina, who is also accused in the case, broke his silence in the controversy. In a statement posted on his Instagram Stories, Raina said that he had removed all videos of the show from his channel and was "fully cooperating" with the authorities.

Also Read | Apoorva Mukhija getting death threats amid India’s Got Latent controversy?

The issue was also raised in Parliament by Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske, who called for a law to regulate social media.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrends‘Jab aisa kuch hota hai kaand toh...’ What Samay Raina asked Tanmay Bhat amid India’s Got Latent controversy
First Published:23 Feb 2025, 04:41 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App