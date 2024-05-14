Can’t say ‘Bhidu’ without his permission: Jackie Shroff seeks legal protection; netizens say, ‘Krishna ka career over’
Actor Jackie Shroff is seeking legal protection from the unauthorised use of the term “Bhidu." As per the actor's demands, nobody would be able to use that word without his permission. Shroff has moved the Delhi High Court also to seek protection of his personality and publicity rights, ANI reported.