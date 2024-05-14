Jackie Shroff has moved the Delhi High Court to seek legal protection against the unauthorised use of the term Bhidu and his name, photographs and voice.

Actor Jackie Shroff is seeking legal protection from the unauthorised use of the term "Bhidu." As per the actor's demands, nobody would be able to use that word without his permission. Shroff has moved the Delhi High Court also to seek protection of his personality and publicity rights, ANI reported.

According to the legal suit, the Bollywood veteran has also sought protection of his name, photographs and voice. Various actors and artists across several media platforms often mimic Jackie Shroff’s voice and gestures.

Krushna Abhishek as 'Jaggu Dada' on Kapil Sharma's show

For example, Krushna Abhishek is known for his mimicry of "Jaggu Dada". In fact, in the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, the actor acted as Chunni Babu from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas. While Shah Rukh Khan played the title role in the movie, Jackie Shroff played his friend, Chunni Babu.

Also Read: ‘Romanticising brothels': Vivek Agnihotri slams Heeramandi, reviews Netflix web series before watching it Krushna mimicked Jackie Shroff’s character in front of the cast of Netflix’s Heeramandi. Actors Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others, were guests in the episode.

However, if Jackie Shroff’s application for legal protection becomes successful, actors may have to get permission before enacting such performances. Meanwhile, netizens have commented on the development.

Netizens react "Kal koi BC MC CF par bhi patency ka daava bol dega," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. What about "mera baccha hai tu?" another user asked, referring to another popular term used by Shroff.

Also Read: Actor Tamanna Bhatia summoned by Maharashtra Cyber over unauthorised streaming of IPL “Bhidu is a word used by many. It is very colloquial to the streets of Mumbai. Did he invent it? No," mentioned one user.

“Given the fact now anyone can use Deepfake so mimic face and sound his act is totally prudent," another user mentioned. “Krishna ka career over," said another.

"Bad move. He will regret it. Anyway, no one can be allowed to use his photos that are his copyright. The ones photo journalists or paparazzi take are not his copyright. His original voice can't be used because he won't give it but he can't stop others mimicking him," explained another user.

