NFL 2025: Jacksonville Jaguars recruit Travis Hunter; 3 offseason moves of franchise that could define this season

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed No 2 overall pick Travis Hunter to a four-year rookie contract which is worth $46.65 million. Hunter will receive a $30.57 million signing bonus paid upfront. The contract also includes a standard fifth-year option for first-round picks. That’s not all. The Jaguars have been making aggressive and transformative moves this offseason. According to a USA Today report, the franchise, instead of focusing solely on free agency or draft picks, has taken a top-down approach. This culminated in a full-scale build around star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Hiring general manager James Gladstone As per the USA Today report, perhaps the most crucial move of the offseason was bringing in James Gladstone as general manager. Formerly with the Los Angeles Rams, Gladstone arrived with a championship-caliber background. He has been part of a highly respected front office known for innovative roster construction and smart cap management.

More importantly, Gladstone will bring a clear and cohesive vision for Jacksonville’s future. His system-oriented mindset, which was shaped by his time with Sean McVay’s Rams, is already reshaping the Jaguars' identity.

Getting head coach Liam Coen on board After Gladstone’s arrival, the Jaguars made a splash by hiring Liam Coen as head coach. Protégé of Sean McVay, Coen brings an offensive scheme built on multiplicity and misdirection, designed to confuse defenses and simplify reads for quarterbacks, USA Today reported.

The impact of it all was immediately seen with reports from OTAs pointing to a tangible energy shift in the building with the players buying into the culture and playstyle Coen was cultivating. This offense, which has worked well in the NFL, might be what Trevor Lawrence needs to reach his peak.

Building around Trevor Lawrence Reportedly, the cornerstone of Jacksonville's offseason plan was to support their franchise quarterback, Trevor Lawrence. With Coen's scheme, there is more structure and balance for Lawrence. However, the front office did not stop there.

The Jaguars, as per the report, also ensured to improve the offensive line by adding six players which provided better protection and versatility in the run game. The team signed some explosive playmakers like Dyami Brown, Travis Hunter, and Bhayshul Tuten, all of whom provide speed and playmaking ability to the offense.

With more freedom when it comes to making plays, Lawrence can help guide the Jaguars into serious playoff contention.

FAQs Why do Jaguars fans yell ‘Duval’? "Duval!" is a rallying cry used by Jacksonville Jaguars fans to represent Duval County, where the city of Jacksonville is located. It’s a unifying chant symbolizing hometown pride.

What are the odds of the Jaguars winning? As of preseason projections, the Jaguars are considered a fringe playoff contender with improving odds thanks to their offseason moves, new coaching staff, and roster upgrades.

Did Dyami Brown sign a $10 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars? Yes, Dyami Brown signed a deal worth $10 million with the Jaguars, bringing veteran speed and deep-threat ability to their receiving corps.

