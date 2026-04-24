Jacob Bethell replaces injured Phil Salt in RCB playing XI vs GT IPL 2026; social media explodes

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) handed a surprise opportunity to young English all-rounder Jacob Bethell in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Phil Salt’s last-minute injury forced the change, and fans could not contain their excitement on social media. RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and chose to bowl first on a surface that looked tricky early on.
At the toss, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar kept things straightforward while revealing the big news. He said the pitch would favour bowlers initially and that chasing would give his side clear targets.
“I just feel this will be a bowl-first pitch. And as you all know, chasing gives us a lot of clarity about the result, the score, and the total. One change: Salty got injured, Bethell is in. I think one great point that I like is that we are assessing the wicket and assessing the situation pretty well this year. And of course, there’s a lot of planning behind it. It’s pretty obvious. Whenever you come here at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, it’s a good wicket to bat on. But I think there’s no grass on it, so first innings it might be a bit tacky,” Patidar explained.
RCB playing XI: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar.
Impact subs: Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer.
As soon as the teams were announced, X lit up. Fans celebrated Jacob Bethell’s inclusion.
This is more than just one replacement. RCB has shown smart planning all season by reading conditions quickly. Bringing in Jacob Bethell keeps the team flexible and gives the bench a chance to prove itself. With big hitters like Tim David and Romario Shepherd already in the mix, the side looks ready to chase any total set by Gujarat Titans.
The move also highlights how injuries can open doors. Bethell has impressed in international T20s and now gets the perfect stage to make his mark in IPL 2026.