Jacquees arrested in Hollywood on DUI and battery charges: What police allege happened

R&B singer Jacquees was arrested in Hollywood, Florida, after police found him asleep inside a vehicle, with the 32-year-old now facing three charges, including driving under the influence and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Singer Jacquees arrested in Hollywood Jacquees, whose legal name is Rodriguez Jacquees Broadnax, was taken into custody on Sunday, 27 September, in Broward County. According to the Hollywood Police Department and jail records cited by NBC Miami, he was booked on charges of DUI, resisting an officer without violence, and battery on an officer, firefighter or emergency medical technician.

Also Read | Has actor Antarra Banerjee been arrested? Her team issues clarification

According to the arrest report obtained by NBC Miami, officers responded to the 100 block of North 62nd Avenue after receiving a report of a man passed out inside a pickup truck.

Jacquees was reportedly found asleep in a Jeep Gladiator near Hollywood Boulevard. Officers and firefighters attempted to wake him by tapping on the vehicle and shaking it, but the singer allegedly did not respond.

Firefighters eventually used a window punch to gain access to the vehicle. Even then, the report said, Jacquees remained asleep. He was subsequently placed on a stretcher and moved into a fire rescue truck.

The situation reportedly changed while he was being taken for medical evaluation.

An officer noted an odour of alcohol coming from Broadnax, according to the report. A firefighter later told officers that Jacquees had become combative and was attempting to get out of the back of the truck.

NBC Miami reported that Jacquees told an officer he needed to use the bathroom and asked the officer to move. When the officer placed a hand on his arm, the report alleged that Jacquees punched the officer's arm. He was then arrested.

Also Read | Presley Gerber dies at 27 after years of publicly discussing mental health

CBS News Miami also reported that Hollywood police arrested the singer over the weekend on three charges, including DUI, resisting an officer and battery on an officer.

Jacquees later appeared in bond court on Monday and was given a total bond of $3,500, according to WSVN.

Who is Jacquees? The Atlanta-born singer is best known for songs including “B.E.D.” (2016) and “You” (2018). NBC Miami reported that he has four songs that have appeared on the Billboard Hot 100.

The arrest is not a conviction, and the charges against Jacquees remain allegations unless proven in court. Authorities have continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.