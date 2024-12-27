A shocking letter from jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar to actress Jacqueline Fernandez reveals his delusional affection, as he claims to gift her a vineyard in France. The internet reacts with disbelief, questioning his sanity and highlighting the complexities of their controversial relationship.

A letter allegedly written by Sukesh Chandrashekhar, lodged in Tihar jail, to actress Jacqueline Fernandez has gone viral on the internet. In the letter, Sukesh, often called Conman Sukesh by many, said that he was gifting the actress a vineyard as a Christmas gift. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the hand-written letter, Sukesh calls himself Jacqueline's ‘Santa Claus’.

“Being away from you does not stop me from playing your Santa Claus. I have a very special present for you this year, my love," it reads. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Today, I am gifting you not a bottle of wine but an entire vineyard in the country of love 'France', which you never even dreamed of," he adds.

He also said that he was ‘desperate’ to take a walk in the garden ‘holding a hand’.

“The world may think that I am crazy, but I am really crazy in love with you. Wait till I come out, then the whole world will see us together," he adds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Reddit user shared the letter, and LiveMint could not independently verify its authenticity.

Sukesh has been inside Tihar Jail for a case involving ₹200 crore.

Jacqueline has been accused of accepting gifts from him despite knowing his criminal history. However, later, she turned witness in the case against him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He is said to have met Jacqueline for the first time in 2020 as Shekhar Ratna Vela and called him "her biggest fan". He also called several for months but did not receive any response.

Sukesh is also said to have approached Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Netizens reacted to the viral letter and said that he was delusional. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“He is either delulu or psychotic," a user wrote.

“For how many years he gonna harass her enough!! She is living her life after facing the consequences. Still people abusing her and this criminal harassing her till when it will be going on," another said.