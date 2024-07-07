Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra: ’Pahandi’ ritual of deities begins; President Murmu attends celebrations | See photos

The annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of the most significant and eagerly awaited festivals in India, commenced in Odisha's Puri district on Sunday.

President Droupadi Murmu and others witnessed the Rath Yatra in Puri, along with millions of devotees from across India.

The festival offers a vibrant and spiritual experience for the lakhs of devotees who gather to witness this auspicious occasion. This year, the event will be held for two days due to specific celestial arrangements.

Here are visuals from Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra in Odisha:

#WATCH | Odisha: President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Puri to take darshan of the Lord Jagannath as the two-day Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri to commence today.



President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Puri to take darshan of the Lord Jagannath as the two-day Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri commenced.

Chief Minsiter Mohan Charan Majhi, former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other dignitaries were also present.

Priests and devotees take part in Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra

Amid 'Jai Jagannath' chants, sounds of gongs, conches and cymbals reverberated through the air at Lion's Gate of the Puri temple as Lord Sudarshan was first escorted to Darpadalan, the chariot of Devi Subhadra.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Sambit Patra and others take part in Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra

Following Lord Sudharshan, Lord Balabhadra was being taken to his Taladhwaja chariot. Goddess Subhadra, the sister of Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra, was being brought to her Darpadalan chariot in the special procession by servitors.

Finally, Lord Jagannath will be moved towards the Nandighosa chariot in a ceremonial procession amid the sounds of gongs.

Puri, July 7 (ANI): Devotees in large number take part in the two-day Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, in Puri on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Visuals show the chariots of Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra decorated and lined along the wide avenue in front of the temple, near its eastern entrance, also known as the Sinhadwara or the Lion's Gate.

The chariots are newly constructed each year from wood of specified trees, crafted by a specialist team of hereditary carpenters.

Glimpses of the procession of Lord Sri Jagannath

Descending from the 'Ratna Sinhasana', the bejewelled throne, the three deities were taken out of the temple down the 22 steps known as 'Baisi Pahacha' through the Lion's Gate in an elaborate royal ritual called 'Pahandi'.

A number of customary rituals like 'Mangla Arati' and 'Mailam' were held before the presiding deities set out from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Jagannath Temple decked up for the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath