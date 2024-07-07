Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: Wishes to send your friends and family on this auspicious day

  • Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024 will off in Odisha's Puri with President Droupadi Murmu attending the celebrations. The annual festival attracts lakhs of devotees and this year is a two-day event due to celestial arrangements.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated7 Jul 2024, 10:26 AM IST
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: Preparations are underway for the annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024. (ANI Photo)

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: In Odisha's Puri, the two-day Jagannath Rath Yatra is will kick off from today i.e. July 7. President Droupadi Murmu is set to attend the celebrations of the annual festival. The annual Rath Yatra for Lord Jagannath attracts lakhs of devotees. Traditionally a one-day event, this year's Yatra spans two days due to special celestial arrangements. Rath Yatra was last held for two days in 1971.

To celebrate this auspicious occasion, here are wishes to send your family and friends

On this auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, may the chariot of Lord Jagannath bring new opportunities and success into your life. Jagannath Rath Yatra

Sending heartfelt prayers on Jagannath Rath Yatra. May Lord Jagannath's blessings be with you today and always

May this day be filled with devotion, joy, and harmony. May Lord Jagannath bless you abundantly

As the chariot of Lord Jagannath rolls, may it carry away all your worries and fill your life with peace and prosperity. Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra!

Wishing you a spiritually enriching Jagannath Rath Yatra. May this festival fill your life with devotion and grace of Lord Jagannath

On this sacred day of Jagannath Rath Yatra, may you be blessed with strength to overcome obstacles and wisdom to walk the path of righteousness

As we celebrate Jagannath Rath Yatra, may the Lord's divine chariot lead us all towards spiritual enlightenment and fulfillment.

About the Jagannath Rath Yatra

The Jagannath Rath Yatra is also known as the Gundicha Yatra or Chariot Festival as this is the time of the year when Lord Jagannath along with his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra briefly emerges from the temple and marches towards the Gundicha temple in chariots called Raths

The grandiose Rath Yatra begins after the three deities have been seated on the decorated chariots or Raths. Lord Jagannath's chariot is called Nandighosha, Lord Balabhadra's chariot is called Taladhwaja and Goddess Subhadra's chariot is called Darpadalan

First Published:7 Jul 2024, 10:26 AM IST
