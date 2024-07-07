Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: In Odisha's Puri, the two-day Jagannath Rath Yatra is will kick off from today i.e. July 7. President Droupadi Murmu is set to attend the celebrations of the annual festival. The annual Rath Yatra for Lord Jagannath attracts lakhs of devotees. Traditionally a one-day event, this year's Yatra spans two days due to special celestial arrangements. Rath Yatra was last held for two days in 1971. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To celebrate this auspicious occasion, here are wishes to send your family and friends On this auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, may the chariot of Lord Jagannath bring new opportunities and success into your life. Jagannath Rath Yatra

Sending heartfelt prayers on Jagannath Rath Yatra. May Lord Jagannath's blessings be with you today and always {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

May this day be filled with devotion, joy, and harmony. May Lord Jagannath bless you abundantly

As the chariot of Lord Jagannath rolls, may it carry away all your worries and fill your life with peace and prosperity. Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra!

Wishing you a spiritually enriching Jagannath Rath Yatra. May this festival fill your life with devotion and grace of Lord Jagannath {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On this sacred day of Jagannath Rath Yatra, may you be blessed with strength to overcome obstacles and wisdom to walk the path of righteousness

As we celebrate Jagannath Rath Yatra, may the Lord's divine chariot lead us all towards spiritual enlightenment and fulfillment.

About the Jagannath Rath Yatra The Jagannath Rath Yatra is also known as the Gundicha Yatra or Chariot Festival as this is the time of the year when Lord Jagannath along with his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra briefly emerges from the temple and marches towards the Gundicha temple in chariots called Raths {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The grandiose Rath Yatra begins after the three deities have been seated on the decorated chariots or Raths. Lord Jagannath's chariot is called Nandighosha, Lord Balabhadra's chariot is called Taladhwaja and Goddess Subhadra's chariot is called Darpadalan

