 Jagjit Singh's Birthday: Here are 5 most popular film songs by the ghazal maestro | Mint
Business News/ News / Trends/  Jagjit Singh's Birthday: Here are 5 most popular film songs by the ghazal maestro
Jagjit Singh's Birthday: Here are 5 most popular film songs by the ghazal maestro

 Written By Fareha Naaz

Jagjit Singh, known for his remarkable contributions to ghazal, film and devotional music, was born on February 8th, 1941. His songs continue to be popular even after his passing in 2011.

On Jagjit Singh's 83rd birth anniversary, we highlight his popular film songs, including 'Babul Mora' and 'Yeh faasle teri galiyon ke'. His songs continue to resonate with listeners even after his passing in 2011.
On Jagjit Singh's 83rd birth anniversary, we highlight his popular film songs, including 'Babul Mora' and 'Yeh faasle teri galiyon ke'. His songs continue to resonate with listeners even after his passing in 2011. (HT)

Jagjit Singh's was born on February 8, 1941, to public works department surveyor Sardar Amar Singh Dhiman and housewife Sardarni Bachchan Kaur. In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, Jagjit Singh lived with two brothers and four sisters.

He is renowned for his remarkable contributions to film ghazal, film and devotional music. He occupied the forefront of the 1980s ghazal wave where he teamed up with wife Chitra. Jagjit Singh’s songs continue to live on and resonate with listeners even 12 years of his passing on October 10, 2011.

Here are 5 most popular songs by the ghazal maestro:

Honton Se Choo Lo Tum, Prem Geet (1981)

Jagjit composed and sang the song, “Honton se choo lo tum, mera geet amar kar do, ban jaao meet mere, meri preet amar kar do," that Indeevar wrote. These classic lines were filmed on Raj Babbar and Anita Raj at a party. The line “paayal chhankati tum aa jao jeevan mein" from this song drew immense acclamation. 

 

Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, Arth (1982)

Jagjit composed and sang lines written by Kaifi Azmi, “Jhuki jhuki si nazar beqarar hai ke nahin, dabaa dabaa sa sahi, dil mein pyaar hai ke nahin". The expressions of Raj Kiran and Shabana Azmi in this song remain unforgettable. Other great songs that Jagjit sang in the film Arth included ‘Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho’, ‘Koi Kaise Yeh Bataaye’ and ‘Tere Khushboo Mein Basey’.

Yeh Faasle, Mammo (1994)

Jagjit sang the song that Gulzar wrote, “Yeh faasle teri galiyon ke humse taye na hue, hazaar baar ruke hum hazaar baar chale," in Shyam Benegal’s film Mammo. the song was composed by Vanraj Bhatia while Amit Phalke was featured as the young boy Riyaz in the film.

Chitthi Na Koi Sandesh, Dushman (1998)

Jagjit sang an emotional song that Anand Bakshi wrote, “Chitthi na koi sandesh, jaane woh kaunsa desh jahaan tum chale gaye, is dil pe laga ke thes, jaane woh kaunsa desh, jahaan tum chale gaye," in the film Dushman. The ghazal maestro was at his expressive best in the song whose music was composed by Uttam Singh while another version of this song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya, Sarfarosh (1999)

The music was by Jatin-Lalit who were in their best form in the 1990s. Jagjit sang the song Nida Fazli wrote, “Hoshwalon ko khabar kya bekhudi kya cheez hai, ishq keeje phir samjhiye zindagi kya cheez hai," in the film Sarfarosh. The song featured Naseeruddin Shah singing at a concert. Sonali Bendre and Aamir Khan played key roles in the film.

Published: 08 Feb 2024, 08:52 AM IST
