Jagjit Singh's Birthday: Here are 5 most popular film songs by the ghazal maestro
Jagjit Singh, known for his remarkable contributions to ghazal, film and devotional music, was born on February 8th, 1941. His songs continue to be popular even after his passing in 2011.
Jagjit Singh's was born on February 8, 1941, to public works department surveyor Sardar Amar Singh Dhiman and housewife Sardarni Bachchan Kaur. In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, Jagjit Singh lived with two brothers and four sisters.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message