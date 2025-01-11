Amidst Mythri Movie Makers' Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni secured partial relief in the Pushpa 2 stampede case, they will have to fight another legal battle, as a high court advocate, Mamidal Thirumal Rao, filed a case against Rishab Shetty, Prasanth Varma and the producers for depicting Hanuman with a ‘human face’, reported Hindustan Times.

To discuss the case he filed at the Nampally Criminal Court, Mamidal Thirumal Rao recently held a press meeting and alleged that the teaser of Jai Hanuman, released on October 30 last year, depicted Lord Hanuman ‘offensively’.

He alleged that instead of the traditional avatar, Hanuman was depicted with a ‘human face’, which puts more focus on the ‘award-winning actor than the God’.

He said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, “The teaser of Jai Hanuman was released in October by Mythri Movie Makers, which is represented by their producers Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni, directed by Prasanth Varma and acted by Rishab Shetty, an award-winning actor. The poster shows Rishab as a mighty king with a muscular body. But his face is human. This means they have offensively depicted Lord Hanuman with a human face.”

The advocate further explained his case, “Rishab Shetty is the focus because he’s an award-winning actor and not Hanuman. I filed a case in criminal court over this, which was accepted. I put forth my argument. Because of this, I have to prove how Hanuman looks. I took examples from how He’s depicted in different countries to do that.”

Citing other filmmakers will take cinematic liberties with depicting Gods if this is allowed, Thirumal said, “If we let this continue, the younger generation won’t know that Hanuman isn’t human. We will have to prove otherwise, even when it comes to other Gods like Ganesh and Varaha Swami when they make whatever they want to make money. We cannot let that happen.”

About Jai Hanuman: A sequel to the hit 2024 film HanuMan, Jai Hanuman is features Rishab Shetty in lead role. Also, Teja Sajja and Rana Daggubati will also be featured in the sequel.