In a bid to make the world a better place one day at a time, Instagram influencer Anish Bhagat shared a heartwarming video with his 65-year-old security guard, Byas Ji. Abandoned by his only son, the 65-year-old had a dream of visiting the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

In a once in a lifetime kind of situation, the security guard is overwhelmed by what Anish has planned for him.

In the viral video, Anish, who first introduced Byas Ji, asked the 65-year-old security guards why he was working at this age. The sad security guard shared with Anish that he has only one son, and he has abandoned him.

In a rare request, Anish asked the security guard to consider him a son for the day and share a wish.

Hesitant Byas Ji tried to shrug off the question at first, but eventually he shared that he wants to visit the Ayodhya temple with his son.

Anish booked a flight from Pune to Lucknow for the two of them to visit Ayodhya that very night and called Byas Ji to his home saying it's urgent. Once the security guard reached his home, the influencer said, "We're getting late. We have to go to Ayodhya."

Overwhelmed, Byas Ji grabbed his clothes quickly and the two began their journey to the Ram temple; Anish made Byas Ji's first flight a memorable one.

Anish's video was captioned, “We made it happen! On a serious note, I don’t understand how children actually abandon their old parents. It’s truly their responsibility over anything else to take care of them."

"Byas ji is still working in the hope of his son coming back again. Anyway, I’m glad we did this together. I got to know so much about him and even lord Rama. He’s a big devotee of him. I understand now what ram mandir means to the masses of our country. Jai Shree ram," it further read.

Check out the viral video here:

The touching video just got better when Byas Ji finally reached Ram Mandir and offered his prayers there.

Anish's kindness was praised by all online, with netizens saying, “You are such a nice human being!"

“God bless you. This video truly made my day," one user commented.

Another said, “Glad to see you're different from others. Keep serving."

“This is so sweet," another user commented, while one added, “You got one more fan bro."

