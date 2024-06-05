'Jai Shree Ram': Dream of visiting Ayodhya Ram Mandir comes true; influencer helps security guard fulfil his wish
Anish Bhagat surprises security guard Byas Ji with a trip to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after learning about how his son abandoned him. Touching video captures the emotional journey.
In a bid to make the world a better place one day at a time, Instagram influencer Anish Bhagat shared a heartwarming video with his 65-year-old security guard, Byas Ji. Abandoned by his only son, the 65-year-old had a dream of visiting the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.