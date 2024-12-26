Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  ‘Bhagwa pehen ke deepawali pe jaya karo…’: Zomato delivery guy forced to remove Santa Claus costume | Watch video

‘Bhagwa pehen ke deepawali pe jaya karo…’: Zomato delivery guy forced to remove Santa Claus costume | Watch video

Livemint

A Zomato delivery partner in Indore was reportedly compelled by unknown men to take off his Santa Claus costume in public, as seen in a viral video. The incident has caused significant outrage on social media.

Zomato Delivery guy forced to remove Santa Clause costume in public in Indore.

A Zomato delivery partner in Indore was allegedly forced by unknown men to remove his Santa Claus costume in public. The viral video of the incident has sparked outrage on social media.

At the end of the video, the men who forced the delivery partner to remove the costume can be seen saying “Jai Shree Ram".

(More to come)

