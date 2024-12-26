A Zomato delivery partner in Indore was reportedly compelled by unknown men to take off his Santa Claus costume in public, as seen in a viral video. The incident has caused significant outrage on social media.
At the end of the video, the men who forced the delivery partner to remove the costume can be seen saying “Jai Shree Ram".