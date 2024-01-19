‘Jai Shri Ram’: Nayanthara apologises as ‘Annapoorani’ never intended to ‘hurt anyone’s sentiments’; netizens react
Nayanthara apologises for unintentionally hurting Hindu sentiments with the film ‘Annapoorani’ and emphasises commitment to spreading positivity.
Nayanthara has addressed the controversy surrounding her latest film, Annapoorani. The movie, which had been briefly available on Netflix, faced removal due to allegations of offending Hindu sentiments. Nayanthara's statement, infused with apparent regret, aimed to clarify her intentions and apologise to those hurt.