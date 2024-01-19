Nayanthara has addressed the controversy surrounding her latest film, Annapoorani. The movie, which had been briefly available on Netflix, faced removal due to allegations of offending Hindu sentiments. Nayanthara's statement, infused with apparent regret, aimed to clarify her intentions and apologise to those hurt. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Main Atal Hoon review: Early feedback from viewers brings positive response “Jai Shri Ram," the actor starts her message and writes, “In our sincere attempt to share a positive message, we may have inadvertently caused hurt. We did not expect the removal of a censored film, previously showcased in theatres, from the OTT platform. My team and I never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments and we understand the gravity of this issue."

The actor, who was earlier seen in Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan, calls herself a believer in God who “frequently visits temples across the country". “To those whose feelings we’ve touched, I extend my sincere & heartfelt apologies." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Annapoorani on Netflix The film, released theatrically on December 1, streamed on Netflix for just a day before being pulled. Some viewers expressed discomfort with certain scenes, accusing them of hurting religious feelings. In a contentious dialogue of the movie, one character mentions that Ram used to be a “meat-eater".

Also Read: HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 7: Prasanth Varma’s movie mints ₹ 130.1 crore worldwide The Annapoorani controversy escalated when someone called Ramesh Solanki filed an FIR at Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station, in Mumbai. He claimed the film insulted Lord Ram and deliberately targeted Hindu sentiments. Following this, Zee Studios, the film's producer, apologised to Vishwa Hindu Parishad. They agreed to edit out contentious parts before any further streaming.

Nayanthara concluded her statement by emphasising the film's true aim: to uplift and inspire. She reflected on her two-decade journey in the industry, underlining her commitment to spreading positivity and fostering mutual learning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Not everyone’s impressed Not everyone is impressed with Nayanthara’s apology. “This was not necessary. I watched the movie Annapoorni. I would say it was a really a nice movie for foodies. I couldn’t find anything else!" wrote one user.

Also Read: Want to watch 12th Fail in theatres? Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s movie still screening in multiplexes even after OTT release “Never expected!! A censored film cannot be removed from OTT just like that bcoz it hurts a group of people? If a grp of people gonna decide what and what not the rest of the world should watch, then where's the freedom? I hoped you would stand up for the film," wrote another.

“The references made of Lord Shiva and Ram having Non-veg has been told even by my grandmother. These stories have always been in the culture. It is so sad that a group of people are causing such petty problems, even in this era!" came from another. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

