The teaser of 'Jailer 2' has fans swooning as Rajinikanth showcases his signature swag. Released in three languages, the promo teases a thrilling sequel that promises to break records in Kollywood. Viewers deem the announcement as 'good news.'

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to return to the big screen with 'Jailer 2', the sequel to the 2023 Tamil action-comedy 'Jailer'. The makers of the film announced the sequel with a special promo on Makar Sankranti 2025.

The teaser, featuring director Nelson Dilipkumar and music composer Anirudh Ravichander, has gained a lot of attention from social media users who have hailed the “swag" of the superstar in the teaser and have deemed it “good news".

The film is currently in pre-production and is expected to release in 2026.

Jailer 2: Public reviews “Coolie And Jailer 2 ... One thing is clear ... Rajni - The record maker and record breaker of Kollywood... 1,000 Cr loading...." a viewer claimed.

“I think, our super star Rajni sir is going to make 1st 1,000cr from Tamil industry for this 2nd part," a viewer reiterated.

"It looks tremendous," another viewer exclaimed.

“I am waiting for this movie to become blockbuster," said a hopeful fan.

“Love Rajni Sir from Telugu states," said a Telugu fan.

"Superstar's fire set," exclaimed a viewer.

"Heroes may come and go, but RAJINI remains the permanent number one," said a fan.

“What A Swag! 74 just a number Always Favourite Rajini Sir Love From Karnataka," said a fan from Karnataka.

"Super! Tiger Muthuvel Pandian is back. super star," said a viewer, referring to Rajinikanth's character in Jailer.

“Rajini sir zindabad!!!! I have been waiting for this!" another viewer said.

“Only he can match this slow-mo Aura. Thalaiva," a viewer exclaimed.

"I didn't expect a sequel would come. it's a good news, (sic)", a viewer said.

Jailer 2 teaser The teaser, set in Goa, opens with a cyclone announcement on the radio in the background. As Nelson and Anirudh chill in a house, they are interrupted by some goons.

These goons are killed by knives and guns thrown at them, setting the stage for Rajinikanth's captivating entry.

The teaser has been released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Watch Jailer 2 Hindi teaser here:

Jailer 2 teaser announcement Announcing the film, Nelson shared links to the teaser in all three languages as he expressed gratitude to Rajinikanth.

"Immensely happy to announce my next film Jailer 2 with the one and only Superstar Thalaivar Rajinikanth sir and with my favourite Sun Pictures Kalanithimaran sir and my dearest loving friend Anirudh and thanks to my team K Vijay Kartik, Nirmalcuts, Kiran, Pallavi Singh, Chethan, Kabilan Chelliah Suren (sic)," Nelson wrote.

Jailer 2: Cast Superstar Rajinikanth will return with his role as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, the central character from the original film. Yogi Babu will also make a return to the sequel, as was confirmed in July 2024.

Additionally, there are discussions about casting Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna for a cameo appearance as a fiery cop, though this has not been officially confirmed.