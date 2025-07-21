Jaipur beats THIS Italian city to rank as 5th Best City in the world for travellers

Jaipur, popularly known as India's ‘Pink City’ has outranked Florence to rank as World's 5th Best City according to Travel And Leisure's 2025 Survey.

The ‘World’s 5th Best City,' is home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

The Walled City is recognised for its unique pink architecture and historic urban layout. Joining it are the grand Amber Fort and the astronomical wonder, Jantar Mantar. With this trio, Jaipur is among the few cities globally to hold three heritage tags.

Why Jaipur got the fifth ranking? Every year, Travel+Leisure World's Best Awards Survey rates cities on the basis of key parameters such as cultural experiences, landmarks, food, ambience and other aspects.

In 2025, Jaipur bagged a score of 91.33, while Florence scored 90.08.

Which cities ranked first? The top spot as the World's Best City for travellers was bagged by San Miguel de Allende in Mexico, which scored 93.44. Here's a look at how other cities fared:

Thailand's Chiang Mai — 2nd position; scored 91.94

Japan's capital city Tokyo ranked 3rd with a score of 91.63

Bangkok – 3rd position, scored 91.48 Other cities which also made the cut include Vietnam's Hoi An, Ubud in Bali, Japan's Kyoto among others.

‘Matter of pride…’ says Diya Kumari Jaipur's former princess Diya Kumari reportedly said that Jaipur's feat is a matter of pride for the entire country, and not just Rajasthan.

"Happy with the ranking its is a matter of pride not just for Rajasthan but for the entire country," said Rajasthan Tourism minister Diya Kumari, reported NDTV.

"Jaipur is the only Indian city to receive this global ranking this year. Udaipur had achieved it once, but Jaipur continues to be a preferred destination worldwide. In fact, a city from Rajasthan often makes it to the list, which speaks volumes about the state's cultural and tourism appeal,” Diya Kumari told NDTV.