Jaipur blast CCTV footage surfaced hours after truck loaded with chemicals rammed into a tanker carrying LPG and other vehicles on Jaipur-Ajmer highway.

The collision of vehicles resulted in a massive fire that shook the Pink city. As can be seen in the video clip, raging fire sweeps across a property within minutes. The viral videos of the inferno that took place on Friday morning show smoke filling a street, after which a blast occurred, and fire took into its grasp the whole area.

Leaving behind a trail of destruction in the property, the fire caused 11 causalities. Thick black smoke filled the skies as flames remained visible from nearly a kilometre away. As soon as the authorities were alerted about the fire, ambulances and fire department vehicles rushed to the accident spot.

According to superintendent of SMS Hospital, Dr Sushil Kumar Bhati, among all those individuals who were wounded in the incident, over 60 per cent of the victims suffered burns.

The shocking visuals show that nearly 300-metre-long stretch of the highway was affected by the accident. Following the incident, long queue of vehicles were spotted at the highway. It was reported that as many as 30 vehicles suffered damages.

Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar joined Rajasthan Chief Minister BhajanLal Sharma during his visit to the SMS Hospital, where over 40 injured individuals were admitted. He made announcement about necessary arrangements so that injured could receive treatment immediately and about a helpline.