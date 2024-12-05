Jaipur: In weddings, brides and grooms are usually the centre of attarction as it is a special day for them. However, a groom from Jaipur stole the show at his wedding celebrations, which captivated guests.

The groom's dance has now gone viral on social media.

Aakash Vasaikar, the star of the viral video, enthralled social media users and wedding guests alike with his smooth and energetic dance moves on stage, at his destination wedding in Jaipur.

Donning a black tuxedo paired with a black bow, each of Vaisaikar's steps to the song ‘Akhiyaan Gulaab’ exuded confidence. As shown in the video, the groom did not miss a single beat.

The viral video, captioned “Breaking it down like a pro – this groom knows how to move! #GrooveMaster,” features Aakash owning the stage like a true performer. “This groom has raised the bar on stage with his smooth moves,” further added the post.

‘Do not judge a book by its cover’ Celebrities and fans flooded the comments section of Aakash’s post, praising his performance as "smooth" and complimenting his effortless charm.

Actor and You Tube sensation Ankush Kasana commented: “Don't juge a book by its cover. He nailed it.”

Famous You Tuber Kili Paul, a Tanzanian influencer who is known for his dance and music videos on Bollywood songs, also praised the groom. “Fluid and smooth, without earning a single beat,” wrote Kili Paul.

Several other users on Instagram praised the groom's dance talent, stating that he was “the King of Pop.” Other users appreciated the groom by posting fire emoticons in the comments section.