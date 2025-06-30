Jake Paul pulls a Justin Bieber, says he’s ‘standing on business’ after Chavez Jr win

Jake Paul isn’t just celebrating another win - he’s making a statement, and borrowing a viral line from Justin Bieber to do it. Fresh off his victory over Julio César Chávez Jr, the 28-year-old boxer shared a short clip from his private jet on his Instagram Stories.

Advertisement

In the video, Paul looks into the camera and says, “I’m f***ing always standing on business. It’s not clocking to you.” The comment was a direct nod to Bieber’s now-famous encounter with paparazzi outside a restaurant in Malibu.

According to TMZ, Bieber told photographers earlier this month, “It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business, is it?” That phrase, delivered with serious frustration, instantly went viral. Memes, remixes, and re-edits flooded social media, and Bieber later leaned into the moment by sharing playful edits to his own Instagram.

Paul clearly saw an opportunity to ride that wave - but unlike Bieber’s spontaneous outburst, this one was calculated.

Critics targeted in Jake Paul’s message While the tone of Jake Paul’s clip might seem lighthearted, the message underneath wasn’t. The social media star-turned-fighter used it to take aim at people still questioning the legitimacy of his boxing career. And he didn’t mince words. British broadcaster Piers Morgan recently implied that Paul’s fights were staged, a claim that didn’t sit well with the boxer or his team. Paul’s manager, Nakisa Bidarian, publicly fired back, calling the accusations “baseless and irresponsible,” informs TMZ.

Advertisement

Jake Paul warns of legal action over ‘lies’ Jake Paul took things even further. In the same post, he made it clear that he’s ready to go after anyone spreading false claims about his fights. “I’ve asked my team to vigorously go after anyone who makes up lies about my boxing career,” he said.

It wasn’t just a viral moment - it was a calculated clapback, broadcast from a place of victory and power.

Justin Bieber’s video was born out of visible frustration with paparazzi. Paul’s was born out of strategy - and possibly a little trolling. But both clips struck a chord, and “standing on business” has quickly become a cultural catchphrase.

Advertisement

Paul’s version of the phrase comes after years of trying to prove himself in the boxing world. With every new fight, he draws more eyes - and more criticism. But rather than shy away from it, he’s turning the spotlight back on the doubters.

FAQs 1. Why did Jake Paul mention Justin Bieber after his boxing match? Paul quoted Justin Bieber’s viral “standing on business” line to make a statement about critics doubting his boxing career.

2. What did Piers Morgan say about Jake Paul? Piers Morgan suggested Jake Paul’s fights might be staged, which the wrestler’s team strongly denied as “baseless.”

3. What was Jake Paul's response to the criticism? Paul warned that he plans to take legal action against anyone spreading false claims about his career.