Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Boxing Match: A leaked script detailing the outcome of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match has sparked speculation about the fight's authenticity. The script suggests a knockout for Paul in Round 5.

Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Boxing Match: As the clock ticks down to the highly anticipated showdown between boxing legend Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, a leaked 'script' detailing the fight's outcome is causing a stir across the internet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The script, which bears striking similarities to one that surfaced before Jake Paul's bout with Tommy Fury last year, has set social media ablaze with speculation about whether the match is truly on the level.

Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Boxing Match: Dramatic ‘Leaked’ Script Circulates The purported script, circulating widely online ahead of the Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson fight , claims to provide a play-by-play of the action, with a knockout blow coming in Round 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The controversial document describes Mike Tyson, now 58, landing a few jabs early in the fight, but ultimately being overwhelmed by Jake Paul’s youth and agility.

The script’s climax, however, is in Round 5, when Jake Paul allegedly delivers a three-punch combination, knocking Mike Tyson down and securing a victory.

While the authenticity of the leaked script is being called into question, it has already added to the excitement surrounding the event, particularly with Netflix's extensive coverage of the full fight card, set to air at 9.30 am IST on Saturday, Novemer 16. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Boxing Match: The Match Everyone’s Talking About The Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight is taking place at AT&T Stadium in Texas, where over 70,000 spectators are expected to witness the action live.

The match has also drawn significant financial interest, with $17.8 million in ticket sales revenue reported.

Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Boxing Match: The Script Breakdown- What It Claims to Reveal According to the leaked document, the fight is set to unfold as follows: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Round 1: Mike Tyson, despite his age, lands a few solid jabs, but the script notes that “Paul’s youth shows in his superior mobility," giving the YouTuber-turned-boxer the edge early on.

Round 2: Mike Tyson reportedly comes alive with a “powerful left hook" to Paul’s body, but Jake Paul counters with jabs, demonstrating better stamina and footwork.

Round 3: The script goes on to describe a vintage combination from Mike Tyson, but Jake Paul “slips most of it," and the younger fighter begins to control the pace of the fight, finding his range with his jab. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 'leaked script has no information on Round 4.

Round 5: The script’s dramatic finale sees Jake Paul landing a decisive three-punch combination, forcing Tyson to the ropes. Jake Paul then delivers a powerful right hand that knocks Mike Tyson down. Despite Tyson’s efforts to recover, he cannot beat the ten-count, handing Paul the victory.

Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Boxing Match: Is the Fight Fixed? The big question on everyone’s mind is whether this leaked script points to a fixed fight. While the script’s accuracy is highly disputed, its widespread circulation has ignited conversations about the nature of the fight and whether it has been predetermined. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fans are left wondering if the outcome has been scripted for entertainment value, or if Tyson and Paul will truly go toe-to-toe in an unscripted, hard-fought battle.

Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Boxing Match: Netflix down for users in US Netflix was down for thousands of users in the United States late on Friday, with more than 12,000 incidents reported, outage tracking website Downdetector.com said.

The reports come as Netflix airs a much-anticipated live boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, that promises to draw high traffic to the platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}