US news: 7-year-old boy Jamal White abducted at gunpoint in Milwaukee; Amber Alert issued

A statewide Amber Alert remains in effect after a seven-year-old boy was taken at gunpoint from outside his Milwaukee home on Friday evening. Jamal White was taken just after 7 pm local time on Friday, police said, reportedly at gunpoint.

According to People magazine, a man wearing black clothes and a face mask forced the seven-year-old into a white Jeep Renegade and drove off. The SUV’s license plate isn’t known, and officers believe Jamal may still be with the suspect. They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

Jamal White case: Family asks for help Jamal White's family has turned to the public for help, posting online and asking for prayers. His grandmother, in a post shared late Friday night, said the family is exhausted but holding onto hope.

"We are exhausted and haven’t gotten any sleep. We’re still praying and asking the community to join us in prayer and stay alert. Please be on the lookout for this white Jeep Renegade. Every set of eyes helps," she wrote on Facebook.

No arrests or suspects identified Police told People they are treating the case as a critical child abduction. The Wisconsin Department of Justice has not publicly commented on the case as of Saturday evening.

The Amber Alert stretches across Wisconsin. With limited leads and no known plate number, police are asking people across the state to check security or doorbell camera footage from Friday night.

According to People, the Wisconsin Department of Justice hasn’t shared any updates. Police are still searching the area where Jamal disappeared and checking any nearby security cameras.

Amber Alert ongoing; community asked to stay vigilant The Amber Alert went out shortly after Jamal disappeared and is still active across Wisconsin. If you know anything-even something small-police ask that you call (414) 935-7242 or 911.

In the neighborhood where Jamal vanished, residents say they’re shake. They’re depending on the public to keep sharing his story and images.

So far, no significant leads have been shared publicly and the SUV remains missing.

FAQs Who is Jamal White? Jamal White is a seven-year-old boy who was reportedly abducted at gunpoint in Milwaukee on July 11, 2025.

When did Jamal White go missing? He was last seen around 7 pm on Friday, July 11, outside his home in Milwaukee.

What vehicle was involved in the abduction? Police say Jamal was forced into a white Jeep Renegade SUV. The license plate is unknown.

Is the Amber Alert still active? Yes, the Amber Alert remains in effect statewide as of the latest update.

What should I do if I have information? Call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7242 or dial 911 immediately.

