James Bond auditions officially begin as producers search for next 007 after Daniel Craig

Auditions are now underway for the next actor to portray James Bond, marking the clearest sign yet that the long-running spy franchise is preparing for a new era following the departure of Daniel Craig.
According to multiple reports, acclaimed casting director Nina Gold has begun the process of meeting and testing actors for the role of 007, nearly five years after Craig’s final appearance as Bond in No Time to Die.
The development represents a major step forward for the franchise, which has remained in transition since Craig concluded his tenure as the British intelligence agent.
Gold, known for her work on projects including Game of Thrones and The Crown, is reportedly overseeing early auditions and screen tests as producers begin narrowing down potential candidates for the coveted role.
The James Bond franchise, controlled by producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson through Eon Productions, has historically kept casting discussions highly secretive. However, reports suggest that the process is now actively moving forward after a lengthy period of uncertainty surrounding the future direction of the series.
Industry speculation over Craig’s successor has persisted for years, with actors including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, James Norton, Theo James and Henry Cavill frequently linked to the role in media reports and fan discussions. None of the actors have been officially confirmed as finalists.
The new Bond film is expected to become the first entry in the franchise fully developed following Amazon MGM Studios’ expanded involvement in the series after Amazon’s acquisition of MGM. The deal significantly reshaped the business structure surrounding the Bond franchise and led to ongoing industry debate over whether the character’s creative direction could change under a larger corporate structure.
The role of James Bond remains one of the most high-profile casting decisions in the film industry. Previous actors to portray the character include Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan and Timothy Dalton, each bringing distinct interpretations to the role across different eras of the franchise.
Craig’s version of Bond, introduced in Casino Royale, helped modernise the series with a darker and more emotionally grounded tone. His tenure included commercially successful films such as Skyfall and Spectre, with ‘Skyfall’ becoming the franchise’s highest-grossing instalment for several years.
No official timeline has yet been announced for the reveal of the next James Bond actor.